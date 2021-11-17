lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Canadian Teen Arrested Over $36 Million Crypto Theft

News
Wed, 11/17/2021 - 18:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Canadian police have arrested an extremely prolific SIM-swapper
Canadian Teen Arrested Over $36 Million Crypto Theft
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A teenager from Canada has been arrested after allegedly stealing an eye-popping CA$46 million ($36 million) worth of cryptocurrency from a single investor from the U.S., according to an announcement made by Hamilton Police on Nov. 17. 

This is the single largest cryptocurrency scam in Canadian history.

It should be noted that CA$7 million ($5.5 million) worth of the stolen funds has been confiscated by the police.

The cryptocurrency fortune was stolen with the help of a SIM swap attack.

The attacker was able to obtain another SIM card and get access to the victim’s funds by being able to get past two-factor authentication.

Such scams are orchestrated either with the help of a corrupt insider within a telecommunications company or by means of social engineering.

The arrest took place because of cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). The investigation kicked off in March 2020.

Related
Bitcoin's Recent Drop Below $60K Is Not Worrisome, Analyst Says

The investigators have found that some of the stolen funds were used for buying rare usernames in online games.

In February, Europol announced that members of a criminal gang were arrested after stealing $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies from some prominent individuals.

As reported by U.Today, a man from California lost $1.8 million worth of crypto to a SIM swap scam. 

#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
11/20/2021 - 16:33
Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2021 - 16:22
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
11/20/2021 - 16:09
SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov