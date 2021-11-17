Bitcoin's Recent Drop Below $60K Is Not Worrisome, Analyst Says

There is no need to fret about Bitcoin's recent drop below $60,000, according to Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.
The market analyst recently told Yahoo Finance that the largest cryptocurrency could still fall "a lot" without enduring any real damage from a technical standpoint.
He estimates that Bitcoin would have to plunge below $50,000 to cause some serious damage. In such a case, the crypto king would break its trendline that goes back to the July lows:
Last Wednesday, Bitcoin hit a new record high of $69,000, soaring into overbought territory.
It can still come down quite a bit without having really major technical damage.
Even some long-time bulls of the likes of Morgan Creek's Mark Yusko have been on pullback watch.
While Maley worries that a notable decrease in the supply of liquidity could lead to "some problems" for Bitcoin and Ether, he is still bullish in the long term.
He adds that there are plenty of equities that are "much more vulnerable" than Bitcoin.