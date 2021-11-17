lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Bitcoin's Recent Drop Below $60K Is Not Worrisome, Analyst Says

News
Wed, 11/17/2021 - 16:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
However, things could get ugly for Bitcoin if it were to drop below $50,000 level
Bitcoin's Recent Drop Below $60K Is Not Worrisome, Analyst Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

There is no need to fret about Bitcoin's recent drop below $60,000, according to Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.   

The market analyst recently told Yahoo Finance that the largest cryptocurrency could still fall "a lot" without enduring any real damage from a technical standpoint.

He estimates that Bitcoin would have to plunge below $50,000 to cause some serious damage. In such a case, the crypto king would break its trendline that goes back to the July lows:

It can still come down quite a bit without having really major technical damage.

Related
ECB Calls for Urgent Stablecoin Regulations
Last Wednesday, Bitcoin hit a new record high of $69,000, soaring into overbought territory.

Even some long-time bulls of the likes of Morgan Creek's Mark Yusko have been on pullback watch.

While Maley worries that a notable decrease in the supply of liquidity could lead to "some problems" for Bitcoin and Ether, he is still bullish in the long term.

He adds that there are plenty of equities that are "much more vulnerable" than Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
11/20/2021 - 16:33
Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Severe Criticism, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
11/20/2021 - 16:22
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for November 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
11/20/2021 - 16:09
SHIB Used to Explain Difference Between Crypto and Web3 to Naval Ravikant
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov