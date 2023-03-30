Burger King UK Crowns Floki Inu “Top Doge,” Ripple CTO Addresses XRP’s Security Status, SHIB Army Urged to Beware of TREAT Scam Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at the most important crypto events with U.Today’s top three news stories.

Burger King UK crowns Floki Inu "Top Doge" in playful Twitter banter

A playful conversation between Burger King UK and Floki Inu has recently taken place on the fast-food restaurant chain’s Twitter page. It all started with an anonymous user sharing a photo of two AI-generated Elon Musks and a Shiba Inu dog in a Viking helmet, commenting that Burger King needs Floki Inu. “Is that doge wearing a viking hat?” the fast-food chain responded, spotting similarities between the Dogecoin and Floki Inu mascots. This is when Floki Inu joined the conversation, writing that the dog in the picture is a Viking dog. Burger King UK dubbed it "top doge," to the great excitement of all FLOKI enthusiasts. The response has currently gained more than 77,000 views on Twitter and drew many members of the FLOKI army to the comments section, where they expressed their support for the Viking-themed canine coin. Some even encouraged Burger King to accept Floki Inu as a form of payment.

Ripple CTO addresses XRP's security status: turning point revealed

Twitter user ScamDetective5 recently shared a post, asking everyone who is following the fate of XRP about at which point people felt that the Ripple-affiliated token was not a security anymore. The tweet has gained the attention of Ripple CTO David Schwartz . He responded that it happened when the company’s server code became open source and people no longer had to rely on Ripple to maintain the XRP Ledger. ScamDetective5 then stated that Ripple's control of the dUNL and the company's responsibility for code updates to Rippled indicated XRP Ledger's reliance on Ripple. The user suggested that this dependence might contribute to XRP being classified as a security. In response, Schwartz emphasized that there were no significant barriers stopping others from maintaining the ledger and that Ripple's activities were motivated by convenience rather than necessity.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) community urged to beware of TREAT scam tokens