Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Urged to Beware of TREAT Scam Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu community has been urged to stay alert about scam TREAT tokens. Shiba Inu-focused Twitter account LucieSHIB shared the comments of Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama regarding the TREAT token on Shibarium beta.

According to the Shiba Inu lead, users should ignore information from unofficial sources, as TREAT has not yet been deployed: "Ignore basically anything, not from an official account. We haven't deployed a thing there. So no. It's someone trying to scam as always. We will announce the next move we make. So there is no confusion."

He also says, as a reminder to Shibarium users, "Remember that we said not to ape into any test tokens. They don't even know that we will name it Treat. So they're just making stuff up."

The same information was also echoed by Shib-focused Twitter account Xandershib and Kuro, a Japanese SHIB community member.

Speculations arose after a SHIB community member posted images of TREAT transactions on the Shibarium beta testnet.

Recalling earlier information from Shibarium blog posts published before the beta release, SHIB users were informed that the tokens and products on Shibarium beta are not real assets but are meant for testing purposes only.

Users will be unable to exchange them for actual cryptocurrency as they are used only in a test environment, so there is no sense in expecting them to gain any value.

Users were urged not to get scammed by buying anything on the Shibarium beta until the mainnet launch. They are also encouraged to follow official channels for any Shiba Inu-related information.