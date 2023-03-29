Burger King UK Crowns Floki Inu the "Top Doge" in Playful Twitter Banter

In an amusing turn of events, Burger King UK and Floki Inu, a cryptocurrency inspired by Shiba Inu, engaged in a lighthearted exchange on Twitter.

The conversation began when a Twitter user suggested that Burger King needs Floki Inu. The fast-food chain responded with curiosity, noticing the similarities between Dogecoin's mascot and Floki Inu's Viking-themed dog.

Floki Inu joined the conversation, confirming that their mascot is indeed a Viking dog.

Burger King UK playfully dubbed it the "top doge," garnering over 40,000 views and sparking a flurry of reactions from the cryptocurrency community.

Users were quick to jump in and express their support for Floki Inu, with many using the hashtag "#floki" and calling it the "best doge." Some even encouraged Burger King to accept Floki Inu as a form of payment, suggesting that the fast-food giant's acknowledgment could boost the cryptocurrency's popularity.

This interaction highlights the growing influence of meme-based cryptocurrencies as they continue to find their way into mainstream conversations.

While it remains to be seen if Burger King will seriously consider accepting Floki Inu or any other meme-based cryptocurrencies, the exchange has undoubtedly generated buzz and captured the attention of meme coin enthusiasts.