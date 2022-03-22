Bulgari Italian Luxury Brand Launches NFTs on Polygon Blockchain

Tue, 03/22/2022 - 12:55
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bulgari has launched its NFT collection on the blockchain
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

As shared by Polygon Studios, the gaming arm of the Polygon blockchain, Italian luxury brand Bulgari has launched its NFT collection on the blockchain. Inspired by the newest Octo Finissimo Ultra watch, which is said to be the world's thinnest mechanical watch, is the Octo Finissimo Ultra NFT. The 137-year-old Italian luxury brand also released the BVLGARI Singularity NFT.

The Octo Finissimo Ultra watch, which is being presented just in time to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the now-iconic Octo collection, holds eight patent applications, boasts a QR code engraved on the barrel's ratchet wheel connecting to the Metaverse, and is being sold with exclusive NFT artwork.

Just 10 of the Octo Finissimo Ultra will ever be made which, according to Bulgari, is the final piece in the Octo Finissimo World Record series. It also marks the dynamic connection of the mechanical world and digital universe as it enters into the NFT sphere.

Luxury brands venturing into NFTs

Several global brands are foraying into the virtual realm. NFTs are the newest means to flaunt the social status of many luxury shoppers. In the realm of high fashion, exclusivity is highly prized, and NFTs provide precisely that.

As previously reported by U.Today, Dolce & Gabbana recently expanded its NFT universe on the Polygon blockchain following the launch of the DGFamily NFT community, in collaboration with UNXD. Collectors will be able to join the Italian brand on a journey to experience fashion in the Metaverse and beyond. This comes after the successful Collezione Genesi debut.

Dolce & Gabbana's inaugural non-fungible token (NFT) collection, the Collezione Genesi, launched in September 2021 and has been a historic success. The fashion designers' collection was hosted by the luxury marketplace UNXD, which is built on the Polygon network.

Estée Lauder, one of the most storied names in prestige beauty, has recently launched Into the Metaverse. Estée Lauder is launching its first NFT as the only beauty brand partner of Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion Week. Inspired by its hero product, Advanced Night Repair, the brand will be awarding up to 10,000 of them for free during the fashion event.

article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

