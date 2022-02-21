Dolce and Gabbana Expands NFT Universe on Polygon Blockchain: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dolce & Gabbana announce the expansion of its NFT universe on the Polygon blockchain following the launch of the DGFamily NFT community in collaboration with UNXD. Collectors will be able to join the Italian brand on a journey to experience fashion in the Metaverse and beyond. This comes after a successful Collezione Genesi debut.

After the historic Collezione Genesi debut in September 2021, the journey now continues. @DolceGabbana announces the launch of the highly anticipated DGFamily NFT community exclusively in collaboration with UNXD.



More @ https://t.co/AlaTviffcp

Discord: https://t.co/HQDgqfXQUE pic.twitter.com/7tdwx5TT40 February 20, 2022

Dolce & Gabbana's inaugural non-fungible token (NFT) collection, the Collezione Genesi launched in September 2021, was a historic success. The fashion designers' collection was hosted by luxury marketplace UNXD, which is built on the Polygon network.

The Collezione Genesi launched a group of nine NFTs in which "The Doge Crown" NFT fetched the largest amount. The Doge Crown, which features seven blue sapphires and 142 diamonds, was designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana themselves and was named after the former title of the supreme authority of Venice.

NFT drops on the Polygon blockchain

U.Today reported a spike in Polygon active users amid global NFT drops. In January, Italian luxury fashion house Prada and sportswear giant Adidas announced their first collaborative NFT project on Polygon blockchain. Adidas stated that it had teamed up with Prada to launch a user-generated NFT art project, dubbed Adidas for Prada Re-Source.

Recently, Polygon deepened its integration with Filecoin and has begun to create grants and hackathons to assist development teams and NFT projects that use Polygon blockchain to integrate with Filecoin and InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).