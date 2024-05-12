Advertisement
AD

    BTC, XRP, DOGE Communities Abuzz Over Elon Musk's X Message

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet sparks reaction from crypto community
    Sun, 12/05/2024 - 15:11
    BTC, XRP, DOGE Communities Abuzz Over Elon Musk's X Message
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A recent tweet by Elon Musk has garnered significant attention from the Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Dogecoin (DOGE) communities. In his characteristic style, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a tweet on X prompting speculation and interpretation among his followers.

    Advertisement

    The tweet, which offered a perspective on the workings of the Federal Reserve, has sparked a reaction from the crypto community. In a compelling tweet, Musk drew an analogy between the United States Federal Reserve and the popular board game Monopoly.

    Musk compared the Federal Reserve's ability to create money to the Monopoly game's rule that allows the bank to never go bankrupt, implying that, like the game, the Fed can always print more money. This metaphor emphasizes concerns about the Fed's quantitative easing (QE) program and its impact on inflation and currency value.

    In the aftermath of Musk's X post, cryptocurrency communities like Bitcoin, XRP and Dogecoin responded in a variety of ways, offering their perspectives.

    In response to Musk's post, financial analyst Michaël van de Poppe advocates Bitcoin, silver and gold, predicting that QE might be reintroduced.

    Related
    Elon Musk Triggers Reaction From XRP and Dogecoin Community With Intriguing Tweet

    Some members of the Bitcoin community interpreted Musk's post on how the Federal Reserve works as a recognition of the need for sound monetary policies and the potential benefits of a deflationary digital asset like Bitcoin. "Bitcoin fixes this," they said. This belief stems from the idea that Bitcoin is sound money due to its supply cap and predictable issuance schedule.

    Some Dogecoin community members replied, including co-founder Billy Markus, also known as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto" on X. Prominent Dogecoin community member "Sir Doge of the coin" also noted, "Dogecoin fixes this."

    XRP influencer "XRP crypto wolf" said, "Save yourself with XRP and crypto."

    #Elon Musk #Bitcoin #XRP #Dogecoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Tron DAO Unexpectedly Shifts $65 Million in Bitcoin to Unknown Entity
    2024/05/12 15:06
    Tron DAO Unexpectedly Shifts $65 Million in Bitcoin to Unknown Entity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Alert: 19 Million Tokens Move as Market Holds Breath
    2024/05/12 15:06
    XRP Alert: 19 Million Tokens Move as Market Holds Breath
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity
    2024/05/12 15:06
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Parabolic Growth in Key Metric Amid Whale Activity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the PUC (Parallel Universe Coin) Listing on XT
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BTC, XRP, DOGE Communities Abuzz Over Elon Musk's X Message
    Tron DAO Unexpectedly Shifts $65 Million in Bitcoin to Unknown Entity
    XRP Alert: 19 Million Tokens Move as Market Holds Breath
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD