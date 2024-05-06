Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk-Related Crypto Alert Issued, What It's About

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cautionary reminder for crypto market has emerged from designer behind Dogecoin's iconic graphics
    Mon, 6/05/2024 - 16:24
    Elon Musk-Related Crypto Alert Issued, What It's About
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recently, a cautionary message has emerged from the designer behind Dogecoin's iconic graphics, emphasizing a crucial distinction: neither Elon Musk nor his companies are affiliated with any crypto tokens or exchanges.

    Advertisement

    A Dogecoin graphic designer who goes by the handle cb_doge on X has issued a reminder echoing Elon Musk's nonaffiliation with any token or crypto exchange. 

    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has tweeted about cryptocurrencies in the past. Musk, who dubs himself "the DogeFather," started to tweet about Dogecoin back in 2019. His tweets and comments about various cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, often resulted in price increases and heightened public interest. Given this background, the tech mogul could easily launch his cryptocurrency, but this is not the case. 

    Despite his support for digital assets, Musk maintains that his companies remain dissociated from any direct involvement in creating or endorsing crypto tokens. 

    Last November, Musk made it clear that none of his "companies will ever create a crypto token" in response to a post that dissociated his company xAI from meme coin xAI Corp (XAI).

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shines as Elon Musk’s X Prepares to Launch P2P Payments

    It is worth mentioning that while neither Musk nor any of his companies have ever launched a cryptocurrency, Tesla does accept Dogecoin as payment for some of its merchandise. In a recent development, Tesla's payments page has been updated, and it now includes Dogecoin.

    However, the crucial reminder from the Dogecoin designer, backed by Musk's statements, seems crucial for the crypto market as it helps to prevent unfounded rumors and ensures that investors make decisions based on accurate information.

    #Elon Musk #Cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency influencer #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image 5.21 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses Enter Profit as Price Eyes $0.5
    2024/05/06 16:19
    5.21 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses Enter Profit as Price Eyes $0.5
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Skyrockets 91% in Volume as XRP Price Goes Wild
    2024/05/06 16:19
    XRP Skyrockets 91% in Volume as XRP Price Goes Wild
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 6
    2024/05/06 16:19
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for May 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SenseChain: Sense Contracts, Sense Currency
    CurrencyMiner Demonstrates New Instruments for Daily Income Generation
    FSL Launches MOOAR Box Season 2 Rewards, Pioneering Gamified NFT Marketplace Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk-Related Crypto Alert Issued, What It's About
    5.21 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Addresses Enter Profit as Price Eyes $0.5
    XRP Skyrockets 91% in Volume as XRP Price Goes Wild
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD