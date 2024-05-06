Elon Musk-Related Crypto Alert Issued, What It's About

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recently, a cautionary message has emerged from the designer behind Dogecoin's iconic graphics, emphasizing a crucial distinction: neither Elon Musk nor his companies are affiliated with any crypto tokens or exchanges.

Advertisement

A Dogecoin graphic designer who goes by the handle cb_doge on X has issued a reminder echoing Elon Musk's nonaffiliation with any token or crypto exchange.

Just a reminder:



Elon Musk and his companies are not affiliated with any crypto tokens or exchanges. Please be careful. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HLnPJZTR8L — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 6, 2024

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has tweeted about cryptocurrencies in the past. Musk, who dubs himself "the DogeFather," started to tweet about Dogecoin back in 2019. His tweets and comments about various cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, often resulted in price increases and heightened public interest. Given this background, the tech mogul could easily launch his cryptocurrency, but this is not the case.

Despite his support for digital assets, Musk maintains that his companies remain dissociated from any direct involvement in creating or endorsing crypto tokens.

Last November, Musk made it clear that none of his "companies will ever create a crypto token" in response to a post that dissociated his company xAI from meme coin xAI Corp (XAI).

It is worth mentioning that while neither Musk nor any of his companies have ever launched a cryptocurrency, Tesla does accept Dogecoin as payment for some of its merchandise. In a recent development, Tesla's payments page has been updated, and it now includes Dogecoin.

However, the crucial reminder from the Dogecoin designer, backed by Musk's statements, seems crucial for the crypto market as it helps to prevent unfounded rumors and ensures that investors make decisions based on accurate information.