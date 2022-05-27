Bitcoin, Dogecoin and XRP Now Accepted as Payment by Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn

Tomiwabold Olajide
Cryptocurrencies continue to gain mainstream adoption
Bitcoin, Dogecoin and XRP Now Accepted as Payment by Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn
Bitcoin, Dogecoin and XRP are now accepted as payments by Scott Dunn as Nuvei announces its partnership with the luxury tour operator.

Nuvei announced support for over 40 cryptocurrencies in March 2021, allowing merchants working with the payment service to send and receive payments across 200 countries using a variety of cryptocurrencies.

These included cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, NEO, XRP, Dogecoin, Reddcoin, Bitcoin Gold, USDT and several other assets. Holders of cryptocurrencies supported by Nuvei can now book bespoke vacations and honeymoons through Scott Dunn, thanks to the new partnership.

Cryptocurrency payments

Cryptocurrencies continue to gain mainstream adoption. SBI Motor Japan, a Tokyo-based used automobile exporting company, recently announced that XRP and Bitcoin would be accepted as payment options. SBI VC Trade, a cryptocurrency trading division of financial behemoth SBI Group, will handle these transactions. SBI Motor Japan is concentrating its efforts on the African market.

As previously covered by U.Today, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies are also accepted as payment by Boston-based accounting firm Wolf & Company through crypto payment processor BitPay.

