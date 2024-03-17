Elon Musk Triggers Reaction From XRP and Dogecoin Community With Intriguing Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has once again captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community, this time with a statement that has become iconic within the realm of digital assets.

Musk, known for his penchant for memes and playful engagement, recently invoked the statement "The most entertaining outcome is often the most likely," which has sparked excitement among enthusiasts of XRP and Dogecoin alike.

Tesla CEO's recent tweet, "The most entertaining outcome — as if we're in a soap opera — is the most likely," which contains an expression he has previously used about Dogecoin, has resonated with cryptocurrency fans.

The most entertaining outcome – as if we’re in a soap opera – is the most likely



During the week, Dogecoin prices rose after Musk indicated that Dogecoin payments for Tesla cars might be something he would like the electric car giant to do.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 11.11% in the last 24 hours to $0.1444, mirroring the broader market declines. XRP was likewise down 5.27% in the last 24 hours to $0.607.

Expression with history

Musk's post was similar to an earlier comment about Dogecoin, a dog-themed cryptocurrency that started as a joke but gained a massive following. In the past, Musk suggested that Dogecoin's surprising success was an example of life's ironies.

In a session on the app Clubhouse in 2021, Musk said, "Fate loves irony. The most entertaining outcome is often the most likely and arguably the most entertaining outcome and the most ironic outcome would be that Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in the future."

Thus, Elon Musk's latest tweet, which included a portion of this statement but did not mention any cryptocurrency, elicited comments from the XRP and Dogecoin communities.

For the Dogecoin community, it served as a reminder of Musk's iconic statement on Dogecoin. "XRP cryptowolf," an XRP community member, reacted, "This is exactly why meme coins are going parabolic."