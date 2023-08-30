BTC Price Surges as Grayscale Wins Against SEC in ETF Case, Shibarium Gets Major Boost, Bitstamp Halts US Trading for SOL, MATIC, CHZ: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at the most important crypto events with U.Today's top three news stories.

Bitcoin price surges as Grayscale emerges victorious against SEC in ETF сase

Yet another company has scored a victory over the SEC following the Ripple case. Cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale has issued a lawsuit against the regulatory agency for rejecting the idea to turn Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a full-stack Bitcoin Spot ETF. After the court verdict was postponed three times in a row , the case finally made the long-awaited progress yesterday with a landmark ruling by Judge Neomi Rao of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. In the ruling, she stated that the "denial of Grayscale's proposal was arbitrary and capricious because the Commission failed to explain its different treatment of similar products." Bitcoin's price saw an impressive spike on the news, reaching an intraday high of $27,740 on Bitstamp.

Shibarium receives major boost as Shiba Inu (SHIB) partner launches its own validator node

According to a recent post by Unification (FUND), the pioneering blockchain start-up behind Shibarium, its validator node is now open to delegation. The development signifies a major milestone for the Shiba Inu ecosystem as it allows BONE holders to interact with the network on a completely new level. At the moment, Unification's validator establishes itself as the largest Shibarium node operator in terms of staked tokens. The start-up has been entrusted with a total of four million BONE, with a self-stake of 9,999 tokens indispensable for node operation. As previously reported by U.Today, SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama announced that Shibarium is now live and "ready for prime time."

Bitstamp halts U.S. trading for SOL, MATIC, CHZ