BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for April 13

Tue, 04/13/2021 - 15:38
Denys Serhiichuk
Have bulls gathered enough power for a long-term rise?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps setting new peaks as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

The vital data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC):

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,175,131,201,145 $62,877.16 $62,697,343,686 3.85%

Ethereum

ETH

 $259,222,507,368 $2,246.47 $24,454,873,477 4.04%

Litecoin

LTC

 $17,839,208,552 $267.15 $6,447,939,153 5.51%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new peak today around $63,200. The growth over the last day is by 3.85%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has gotten out of the consolidation period and updated the peak.

From the technical point of view, before going to $70,000, the leading crypto may restest the mirror level at $61,780.

Bitcoin is trading at $62,900 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed Bitcoin (BTC) and also set the new peak. The rate of the leading altcoin has attained the $2,250 mark.

Like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) may retest the recent resistance that now serves as a support around $2,200. However, that would be just a correction and not the start of a bearish trend.

Ethereum is trading at $2,250 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the "digital silver" has rocketed by 5.51% over the last 24 hours.

Litecoin (LTC) might also reach the level of $262 to continue the ongoing growth. In this case, the retest would be a perfect opportunity to gain more liquidity for a future price rise.

Litecoin is trading at $266.30 at press time.

 
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

