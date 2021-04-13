BTC, ETH and LTC Price Analysis for April 13

The market keeps setting new peaks as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
The vital data on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC):
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$1,175,131,201,145
|$62,877.16
|$62,697,343,686
|3.85%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|$259,222,507,368
|$2,246.47
|$24,454,873,477
|4.04%
|
Litecoin
|
LTC
|$17,839,208,552
|$267.15
|$6,447,939,153
|5.51%
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has set a new peak today around $63,200. The growth over the last day is by 3.85%.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has gotten out of the consolidation period and updated the peak.
From the technical point of view, before going to $70,000, the leading crypto may restest the mirror level at $61,780.
Bitcoin is trading at $62,900 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has followed Bitcoin (BTC) and also set the new peak. The rate of the leading altcoin has attained the $2,250 mark.
Like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) may retest the recent resistance that now serves as a support around $2,200. However, that would be just a correction and not the start of a bearish trend.
Ethereum is trading at $2,250 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest gainer today as the rate of the "digital silver" has rocketed by 5.51% over the last 24 hours.
Litecoin (LTC) might also reach the level of $262 to continue the ongoing growth. In this case, the retest would be a perfect opportunity to gain more liquidity for a future price rise.
Litecoin is trading at $266.30 at press time.