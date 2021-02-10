BTC, BNB, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for February 10

Original U.Today article

How likely are Bitcoin's (BTC) chances of rising faster than the altcoins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market has faced a slight correction after a sharp rise, and some coins have entered the red zone.

The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC):

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $849,805,433,778 $45,720.88 $88,942,169,784 -1.03% Binance Coin BNB $20,001,776,159 $129.72 $7,545,185,070 39.76% Cardano ADA $25,425,266,206 $0.8226 $9,325,060,901 20.58% Litecoin LTC $11,948,819,980 $180.51 $13,495,280,247 7.59%

BTC/USD

Yesterday, the bulls were able to continue their run and tested the level of $48,000. A new high was recorded at $48,216.

After a pullback to the $45,200 mark, buyers tried to resume growth but, by the end of the day, they could not break above $48,000.

If today the pair is able to overcome this resistance, then this week buyers will test the psychological level of $50,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $45,650 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer from our list. The rate of the coin has rocketed by almost 40%.

The native exchange token of Binance exchange has shown enormous growth over the last few days, and there is a high possibility of a short-term correction now. Such a move is supported by the low liquidity and the trading volume. In this case, there are chances of seeing Binance Coin (BNB) trading around $120 soon.

Binance Coin is trading at $128.44 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the second-most growing coin from our list. Its rate has increased by 20% over the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Binance Coin (BNB). The trading volume is going down, which means that a short drop may bring the rate of the altcoin to $0.71 soon.

Cardano is trading at $0.8678 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is not an exception to the rule as the rate of the "digital silver" has risen by 7% since yesterday.

Litecoin (LTC) is likely to retest the recent resistance level at $170 to gain more energy for a continued rise. However, if LTC fixed below this mark, bears might seize the initiative.

Litecoin is trading at $183.36 at press time.