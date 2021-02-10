BTC, BNB, ADA and LTC Price Analysis for February 10

The market has faced a slight correction after a sharp rise, and some coins have entered the red zone.
The main data for Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC):
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$849,805,433,778
|$45,720.88
|$88,942,169,784
|-1.03%
|
Binance Coin
|
BNB
|$20,001,776,159
|$129.72
|$7,545,185,070
|39.76%
|
Cardano
|
ADA
|$25,425,266,206
|$0.8226
|$9,325,060,901
|20.58%
|
Litecoin
|
LTC
|$11,948,819,980
|$180.51
|$13,495,280,247
|7.59%
BTC/USD
Yesterday, the bulls were able to continue their run and tested the level of $48,000. A new high was recorded at $48,216.
After a pullback to the $45,200 mark, buyers tried to resume growth but, by the end of the day, they could not break above $48,000.
If today the pair is able to overcome this resistance, then this week buyers will test the psychological level of $50,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $45,650 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the top gainer from our list. The rate of the coin has rocketed by almost 40%.
The native exchange token of Binance exchange has shown enormous growth over the last few days, and there is a high possibility of a short-term correction now. Such a move is supported by the low liquidity and the trading volume. In this case, there are chances of seeing Binance Coin (BNB) trading around $120 soon.
Binance Coin is trading at $128.44 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the second-most growing coin from our list. Its rate has increased by 20% over the last 24 hours.
Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to Binance Coin (BNB). The trading volume is going down, which means that a short drop may bring the rate of the altcoin to $0.71 soon.
Cardano is trading at $0.8678 at press time.
LTC/USD
Litecoin (LTC) is not an exception to the rule as the rate of the "digital silver" has risen by 7% since yesterday.
Litecoin (LTC) is likely to retest the recent resistance level at $170 to gain more energy for a continued rise. However, if LTC fixed below this mark, bears might seize the initiative.
Litecoin is trading at $183.36 at press time.