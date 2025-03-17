Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 12:46
    Michael Saylor's Strategy now owns 499,226 BTC, thanks to new Bitcoin purchase
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin investment strategy unfolds with a methodical and predictable rhythm as recently, his firm Strategy added 130 BTC to its portfolio, spending around $10.7 million at an average price of $82,981 per coin. 

    Advertisement

    While this isn't the largest purchase they've made, it’s a piece of a much larger puzzle. The firm now holds 499,226 BTC, valued at around $33.1 billion. 

    Related
    Binance's CZ Shares Hot Take on North Korean Hacker Bitcoin Data: $1.16 Billion BTC
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 11:00
    Binance's CZ Shares Hot Take on North Korean Hacker Bitcoin Data: $1.16 Billion BTC
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition
    Binance's CZ Shares Hot Take on North Korean Hacker Bitcoin Data: $1.16 Billion BTC

    To fund this latest acquisition, the firm sold 123,000 shares of its perpetual preferred stock, STRK, raising about $10.7 million. This move feels almost cyclical, like a closed loop for Strategy: using traditional financial mechanisms - stock offerings, in this case - to fuel the accumulation of something decidedly untraditional. 

    Advertisement

    The stock program itself is part of a $21 billion offering, with $20.99 billion still available. It’s a strategy that doesn't rely on hype or speculation, but on a steady, mechanical process of reinvestment. There's no panic or rush, just a quiet, deliberate stacking of Bitcoin.

    But the focus remains on the fundamentals, not on short-term market fluctuations.

    Related
    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 05:50
    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Last week, Bitcoin’s price dropped by 0.6%, while the broader crypto market rose 5.2%. For some, this kind of divergence might trigger doubt or cause them to rethink their strategy. But not here. 

    If you are wondering what this all means for the big picture, it is pretty simple. Saylor's strategy continues to show a strong belief in Bitcoin's future as a store of value and a way to protect against the ups and downs of traditional finance. 

    With each acquisition, it is less about making a quick profit and more about using Bitcoin as a key part of a bigger financial plan.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Bitcoin Price #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy #MicroStrategy News #Strategy News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 13:35
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 13:30
    SHIB All-Exchange Reserve Crashes to All-Time Low – What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Saudi CFO Summit 2025: Navigating Digital Change & Business Growth
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Saudi CFO Summit 2025: Navigating Digital Change & Business Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    SHIB All-Exchange Reserve Crashes to All-Time Low – What's Happening?
    PancakeSwap (CAKE) up 45% as BNB Network Gets Massive Boost
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD