Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin investment strategy unfolds with a methodical and predictable rhythm as recently, his firm Strategy added 130 BTC to its portfolio, spending around $10.7 million at an average price of $82,981 per coin.

While this isn't the largest purchase they've made, it’s a piece of a much larger puzzle. The firm now holds 499,226 BTC, valued at around $33.1 billion.

To fund this latest acquisition, the firm sold 123,000 shares of its perpetual preferred stock, STRK, raising about $10.7 million. This move feels almost cyclical, like a closed loop for Strategy: using traditional financial mechanisms - stock offerings, in this case - to fuel the accumulation of something decidedly untraditional.

Strategy has acquired 130 BTC for ~$10.7M at ~$82,981 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 6.9% YTD 2025. As of 3/16/2025, we hodl 499,226 $BTC acquired for ~$33.1 billion at ~$66,360 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK https://t.co/8xRmR8vlIt — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 17, 2025

The stock program itself is part of a $21 billion offering, with $20.99 billion still available. It’s a strategy that doesn't rely on hype or speculation, but on a steady, mechanical process of reinvestment. There's no panic or rush, just a quiet, deliberate stacking of Bitcoin.

But the focus remains on the fundamentals, not on short-term market fluctuations.

Last week, Bitcoin’s price dropped by 0.6%, while the broader crypto market rose 5.2%. For some, this kind of divergence might trigger doubt or cause them to rethink their strategy. But not here.

If you are wondering what this all means for the big picture, it is pretty simple. Saylor's strategy continues to show a strong belief in Bitcoin's future as a store of value and a way to protect against the ups and downs of traditional finance.

With each acquisition, it is less about making a quick profit and more about using Bitcoin as a key part of a bigger financial plan.