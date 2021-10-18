woj
DOGE Over 12% Up, Trading at $0.26

Mon, 10/18/2021 - 10:04
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk-favored meme crypto Dogecoin has risen more than 12 percent
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The ninth largest cryptocurrency, DOGE, a favorite of the richest person on the planet, Elon Musk, has shown a rise by over 12 percent, trading at $0.2676, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Earlier today, Elon Musk supported the tweet of a Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who mocked all the DOGE-hating part of the crypto community and urging the devs to “keep Dogecoin absurd”.

The centibillionaire also posted a tweet with a “drawing” of what the community believed to be a Shiba Inu dog going to the moon.

