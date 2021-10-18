DOGE Over 12% Up, Trading at $0.26

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The ninth largest cryptocurrency, DOGE, a favorite of the richest person on the planet, Elon Musk, has shown a rise by over 12 percent, trading at $0.2676, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Earlier today, Elon Musk supported the tweet of a Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who mocked all the DOGE-hating part of the crypto community and urging the devs to “keep Dogecoin absurd”.

The centibillionaire also posted a tweet with a “drawing” of what the community believed to be a Shiba Inu dog going to the moon.

On Saturday, a popular crypto YouTube counted that Elon Musk’s net worth in DOGE now totals 861 billion and the Tesla CEO replied he hoped that would be enough to extend human life to Mars.