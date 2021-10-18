woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Bitcoin Price Prints Highest Weekly Close in History

News
Mon, 10/18/2021 - 05:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has scored the highest ever weekly candle, forming a bullish technical pattern
Bitcoin Price Prints Highest Weekly Close in History
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin has recorded its highest weekly candle ever just above $62,000, which is the latest sign of strengthening bullish momentum.  

The largest cryptocurrency was perilously close to closing below $60,000 after bears pushed it to an intraday low of $58,940.

However, buyers managed to step in just hours before the historic weekly close and saved the day.

Bitcoin’s previous record weekly close was logged in early April. It came just days before the benchmark cryptocurrency hit its current lifetime peak of $64,804 on Apr. 14.

Back then, the much-anticipated public debut of Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., was the key catalyst.

This time around, Bitcoin breached the $60,000 level after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the very first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.  

woj
woj

Related
El Salvador's Vice President Expects Other Countries to Adopt Bitcoin

A bullish pattern

With three green long-bodied candles, Bitcoin has now printed the “three white soldiers” pattern, which is typically considered to be a reliable bullish indicator.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

The fact that the cryptocurrency managed to score three candles with small shadows indicates that bulls are in control since the price has closed near the top of each price range.

The top cryptocurrency is trading at $62,352 at press time.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BREAKING: ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Launch on Tuesday Oct 19
10/18/2021 - 11:28
BREAKING: ProShares Bitcoin ETF to Launch on Tuesday Oct 19
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 70% of DOGE Holders in Profit While Transaction Size Is Rising
10/18/2021 - 11:11
70% of DOGE Holders in Profit While Transaction Size Is Rising
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image DOGE Over 12% Up, Trading at $0.26
10/18/2021 - 10:04
DOGE Over 12% Up, Trading at $0.26
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan