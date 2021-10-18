Bitcoin Price Prints Highest Weekly Close in History

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin has recorded its highest weekly candle ever just above $62,000, which is the latest sign of strengthening bullish momentum.



The largest cryptocurrency was perilously close to closing below $60,000 after bears pushed it to an intraday low of $58,940.



However, buyers managed to step in just hours before the historic weekly close and saved the day.



Bitcoin’s previous record weekly close was logged in early April. It came just days before the benchmark cryptocurrency hit its current lifetime peak of $64,804 on Apr. 14.



Back then, the much-anticipated public debut of Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., was the key catalyst.



This time around, Bitcoin breached the $60,000 level after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the very first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund.

A bullish pattern

With three green long-bodied candles, Bitcoin has now printed the “three white soldiers” pattern, which is typically considered to be a reliable bullish indicator.

The fact that the cryptocurrency managed to score three candles with small shadows indicates that bulls are in control since the price has closed near the top of each price range.



The top cryptocurrency is trading at $62,352 at press time.