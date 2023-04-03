XRP Is Major Altcoin Winner in Digital Asset Investment Surge

Mon, 04/03/2023 - 16:15
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP wins top spot among altcoins for funds inflows from traditional investors
According to the latest weekly report from CoinShares, XRP led all altcoins in inflows last week. XRP-focused investment products saw inflows totaling $800,000 during the period under review. Although that was a third less than a week earlier, the result still puts XRP at the top of all cryptocurrencies, except Bitcoin (BTC).

From XRP to SXP: Korean Investors on Upbit Push Solar Coin Price up 200%

In total, there are now $53 million in assets under management in such products. Thanks to the new infusions of funds, cumulative inflows into XRP-oriented investment products have averaged $3 million since the start of the year. By comparison, that is $92 million more than the same BTC and $21 million more than Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum concerns investors

Both of the market's largest cryptocurrencies can be seen to have more outflows than inflows at the moment. According to CoinShares analyst James Butterfield, while investor sentiment on BTC is rather supportive and there have been positive weeks lately, they are more wary of ETH.

In his view, this is due to an upcoming update to the Ethereum network called Shapella. As you know, the update should open up the possibility for everyone to withdraw their ETH from staking. This is expected to increase the supply of tokens on the market and put pressure on the price accordingly.

Chris Burniske Explains Why Ethereum (ETH) Unlock Is Bullish Event

However, not everyone agrees with this view, with former ARK Invest analyst Chris Burniske, for example, seeing Shapella as bullish for Ethereum.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

