BREAKING: China Prohibits Individuals from Issuing Cryptocurrencies

News
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 13:05
Alex Dovbnya
China's central bank prohibits producing cryptocurrencies that could replace the yuan
BREAKING: China Prohibits Individuals from Issuing Cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The People's Bank of China has published a draft law for public comments that prohibits units or individuals from issuing digital tokens to ward off risks associated with virtual currencies:

“No unit or individual is allowed to create or resell tokens, coupons and digital tokens to replace Chinese yuan's circulation in the market.”

The draft also stipulates that the renminbi, the official currency of China whose basic unit is yuan, includes both physical and digital forms.

As Chinese reporter Colin Wu notes, this is likely the first time that the cryptocurrency has appeared in China's formal laws. 

China has already raced ahead of world powers with its digital yuan that aims to replace cash in circulation.

Earlier this month, the communist state issued 10 mln yuan worth of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to randomly chosen people in tech hub Shenzhen.

Related Ripple CEO Suggests Chinese President Xi Jinping Could Roll Back Bitcoin
Related
Ripple CEO Suggests Chinese President Xi Jinping Could Roll Back Bitcoin

Last October, China’s President Xi Jinping sparked a major crypto rally by singling out blockchain as one of the country’s priorities.

However, China’s ban on cryptocurrency trading and initial coin offerings (ICOs) that was imposed back in 2017 remains in place.

#China#Cryptocurrency News#Cryptocurrency Regulation
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

XRP Will Be Global Reserve Currency, Viewer Tells Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones XRP Will Be Global Reserve Currency, Viewer Tells Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones
News
4 days ago

XRP Will Be Global Reserve Currency, Viewer Tells Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones

Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin Hits $12K as Its Dominance Surpasses 60 Percent First Time Since August Bitcoin Hits $12K as Its Dominance Surpasses 60 Percent First Time Since August
News
2 days ago

Bitcoin Hits $12K as Its Dominance Surpasses 60 Percent First Time Since August

Alex Dovbnya
Grayscale Now Holds $7 Bln in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Assets: Founder Barry Silbert Grayscale Now Holds $7 Bln in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Assets: Founder Barry Silbert
News
1 day ago

Grayscale Now Holds $7 Bln in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Assets: Founder Barry Silbert

Yuri Molchan