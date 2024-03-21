Borroe Finance (ROE) Token Sale Might be Gaining Steam in March as XRP Top Altcoin Hit Trading Volume High

article image
Guest Author
Borroe Finance (ROE) multi-level pre-sale campaign gains new supporters in March
Thu, 21/03/2024 - 14:00
Contents
The crypto market is experiencing a strong correction, with Bitcoin down 12% this week, while most major altcoins are down 20% or more. XRP has fallen by 15%, and we'll analyze its price dynamics. 

Meanwhile, Borroe Finance (ROE), a new AI crypto project, is currently in its presale phase and has raised first funds

As the market undergoes turbulence, it's essential to understand the potential risks and opportunities presented by various cryptocurrencies, both established and emerging. In this article, we'll delve into the price analysis of XRP and explore the promising Borroe Finance (ROE) project.

Ripple (XRP) price analysis

XRP is down 15% amid the broader crypto market correction and is trading around $0.58 at press time. Interestingly, while altcoins surged in Q4 2023 and late February and early March, XRP didn't experience significant upward movement. 

However, during the current market downturn, major altcoins such as ETH, DOGE, SHIB, LINK, and MATIC have all declined over 20%, while XRP's loss has been less severe. This can be attributed to XRP's cult following and a substantial number of long-term holders who tend to hold their positions during major corrections.

This characteristic makes XRP a decent long-term hold for this bull run. However, let's dive into the XRP/USD chart to gain a better understanding of the price dynamics.

Borroe Finance (ROE) enters new pre-sale phase

Borroe Finance (ROE) is a new AI crypto project currently in its presale stage. It has successfully raised $3.3 million so far and is now in stage 5. The current price is $0.02 USD = 1 ROE.

Borroe Finance (ROE) aims to revolutionize the Web3 industry by providing efficient access to working capital through secure loans. The platform addresses the limitations of traditional revenue financing by leveraging blockchain technology and AI services. Borroe democratizes fundraising through a Polygon-powered decentralized marketplace, allowing users to customize their fundraising requests.

The fundraising process with Borroe involves registering, receiving a minted NFT representing future income and the loan agreement, selling the NFT on Borroe's marketplace, and automatic loan repayment. This innovative approach streamlines the fundraising process and provides businesses and content creators with instant cash flow.

Borroe Finance offers an AI-powered funding marketplace designed to generate instant cash flow for businesses and content creators. The platform empowers users to sell future earnings from sources like subscriptions, royalties, and invoices by minting NFTs representing their future income and outstanding invoices.

Moreover, Borroe's features include a 3% buy/sell tax, a capped total supply of 1 billion $ROE tokens, special discounts, priority alerts, voting rights, and rewards for token holders. Built on the Polygon network, Borroe ensures fast transactions, security, and scalability. The project's smart contract address is public, and it has undergone a security audit by BlockAudit, further enhancing its credibility.

The Borroe Finance platform aims to democratize fundraising and provide efficient access to working capital through secure loans, leveraging blockchain technology and AI services. With its innovative approach and features, Borroe Finance seeks to disrupt the traditional revenue financing market and empower businesses and content creators.

#Borroe Finance
