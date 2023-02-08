Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price in Green on Huobi Listing News

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

BONE token boasts a new listing, this time it has been added by the Huobi crypto exchange. The news was shared by Twitter user @ShibNapster on his handle and by a few other users, too.

Huobi lists BONE

Bone ShibaSwap is the key token for the functioning of the Shibarium Layer 2 protocol. So far, the price has not responded to the news of the Huobi listing. However, the coin is in the green zone, putting up a marginal rise of roughly 1%.

Image via CoinMarketCap

BONE is both a token for governance and provides utility. Its supply is limited to 230,000,000 tokens, and there is currently 167,333,842 BONE in circulation, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

The key role of BONE for Shibarium, whose beta launch is expected in the near future, will be that of "gas" allowing users to conduct transactions and use smart contracts on the Layer-2 protocol.

More BONE listings occur, Binance petition launches

Four days ago, U.Today reported that Hong Kong-based crypto exchange XT, registered in the Seychelles, announced that it would be adding trading support for the Bone ShibaSwap token. XT positions itself first as a social-infused cryptocurrency exchange in the world. It offers support for more than 500 coins and 800 crypto trading pairs.

Also, major Singaporean digital derivatives exchange Bitget listed BONE on Feb. 2.

Aside from that, the Shiba Inu community started a petition to persuade the Binance trading behemoth to list the BONE token as well.