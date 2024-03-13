Advertisement
Block's Crypto Wallet Shuns Bitcoin for Boring Old Credit Cards

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Block, the payment company led by Jack Dorsey, has unveiled its Bitcoin hardware wallet
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 17:57
Contents
Block, a leading payment company spearheaded by Jack Dorsey, has officially launched its much-anticipated Bitcoin hardware wallet, Bitkey. 

In an unexpected move, the company has mandated that purchases of the wallet, priced at $150, can only be made using traditional credit or debit cards. 

This decision is a significant deviation from the cryptocurrency ethos. 

A step backward for payment innovation?

The Bitkey wallet, which has been in development since 2022, represents a new direction in self-custodial cryptocurrency storage. 

By allowing users to store their Bitcoin independently of exchanges, Block aims to mitigate the risk of potential platform collapses. 

Bitkey is equipped with modern security features, including a fingerprint sensor, USB-C connectivity, NFC technology for fund transfers, and compatibility with major platforms like Coinbase and the Cash App. 

However, Block's decision to limit the purchase method to traditional payment forms has raised eyebrows among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, signaling a possible reluctance to fully embrace digital currency transactions in the retail environment.

Expanding global reach 

Despite its unconventional payment policy, Block announced the rollout of Bitkey to an impressive 95 countries, indicating a strong commitment to broadening the accessibility of Bitcoin storage solutions. 

The launch strategy, which initially involved preorders with shipments starting in early 2024, shows Block is targeting a wide audience of Bitcoin users seeking more secure storage options. 

However, the requirement for conventional payment methods to purchase Bitkey has sparked a conversation about the current state and future potential of cryptocurrency in everyday transactions.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

