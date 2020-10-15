Block.one Rolls Out EOSIO-Based Business Solutions

Block.one releases EOSIO-based solutions for businesses to drive corporate growth on the blockchain

In a press release shared with U.Today, Block.one announced the rollout of new corporate service offerings that will assist businesses in implementing blockchain-based solutions into their work.

Block.one intends to boost enterprise digitization

Four new offerings are based on Block.one's EOSIO software. They will include BaaS (Blockchain as a Service), round-the-clock tech support, developer training programs, development solutions and custom consulting.

With its new offerings, Block.one shows its intention of filling the gap that has emerged as businesses are striving to transform by digitizing and obtain all the benefits of this step.

What enterprises are looking for is technical expertise and the resources to go fully digital.

Now, Block.one is offering them such an opportunity that comes with the new tech offerings and allows them to stay focused on the basics of their businesses.

Company CEO Brendan Blumer said that setting up their own blockchains is a complex issue for enterprises, and here a solution from a well-established DLT platform may certainly come in handy.

EOSIO For Business is a holistic set of products designed to support organizations of all sizes capture the benefits without the complexity.

The Block.one CEO also pointed out that the company will provide clients who will buy EOSIO for Business with EOSIO experts. They will ensure that the company's blockchain solutions are integrated seamlessly and allow clients to keep their focus on their core operations.

EOSIO-powered solutions for businesses

There are four blockchain-for-business components of EOSIO for Business that Block.one offers: EOSIO Premier Technical Support, EOSIO BaaS, EOSIO Consulting and EOSIO Training and Certification.

In the press release, the company stated that one of its customers using EOSIO for Business is Mythical Games. The company is on Forbes' watch list of disruptive tech companies.

The company's senior vice president, Rudy Koch, said: