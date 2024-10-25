Advertisement
AD

    BlockDAG's (BDAG) Website Revamp & Video Drop Announced as Toncoin (TON), XRP Set New Local Peaks

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG's (BDAG) pre-sale hits fresh milestones
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG's (BDAG) Website Revamp & Video Drop Announced as Toncoin (TON), XRP Set New Local Peaks
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency landscape is witnessing dynamic trends, with XRP's price projection showing optimistic signs amidst the latest developments in the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit. Concurrently, Toncoin whales are actively accumulating, suggesting potential for the price to surpass the $5.80 resistance mark.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) approaches monumental milestones of its ongoing pre-sale.

    Toncoin (TON) whales fuel new momentum

    Recent activity reveals that Toncoin whales have bolstered their portfolios by acquiring an additional 13.83 million Toncoin, valued at approximately $72.33 million. This surge occurred as the coin's value floated around the $5 level, with a solid support base at $5.05.

    HOT Stories
    Solana Dwarfs Ethereum with Record-Breaking REV: Details
    Why Does Microsoft Need Bitcoin? Anthony Pompliano Reveals
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Network in Question as Massive Shibarium Activity Raises Doubts
    MicroStrategy's Saylor to Microsoft CEO: "Call Me"

    The increased net flow among Toncoin holders signifies a strategic shift in acquisition trends, underscoring their confidence in the coin's prospects. As the duration of Toncoin holdings extends, it becomes evident that these major players are not in a hurry to sell, potentially laying the groundwork for price increments. Should this buying fervor persist, Toncoin is poised to breach the $5.80 resistance threshold.

    Advertisement

    XRP price affected by moderate optimism

    The outlook for XRP is becoming increasingly favorable, particularly following recent breakthroughs in the Ripple vs. SEC legal confrontation. The SEC's decision not to contest the court ruling that deemed XRP a non-security has injected a wave of optimism into the crypto sphere.

    The sentiment surrounding XRP is robust, with market analysts forecasting an upward trajectory in its value. Currently pegged at around $0.55, projections indicate that XRP could climb to $1 or more, contingent on the progression of the appeal process in court.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) prepares for next hike

    BlockDAG is creating a buzz in the cryptocurrency community with the unveiling of its new brand identity and an updated website.

    The recent brand refresh demonstrates BlockDAG’s command in the blockchain arena, with a modernized website designed for enhanced speed and usability, complemented by an engaging brand video. This revamped online presence solidifies BlockDAG's role as a pioneer in decentralized finance (DeFi), offering developers, enthusiasts, and stakeholders a fluid interface to discover its revolutionary offerings.

    The excitement surrounding BlockDAG extends beyond the presale figures. The launch of its Testnet has already captured significant market attention, reinforcing confidence in its robust technology and sparking increased enthusiasm for BDAG coins. With the Mainnet development on the brink of completion, the community is eager to engage early, drawn by BlockDAG’s expansive features.

    Currently valued at $0.0206, BDAG is experiencing a swell in momentum as participants speculate on its long-term value. 

    While XRP and Toncoin whales continue to make headlines, BlockDAG is swiftly becoming the center of attention. 

    The escalating interest suggests that many are eager to engage swiftly, recognizing the possibility of losing out on a significant growth opportunity.

    Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 16:04
    Solana Dwarfs Ethereum with Record-Breaking REV: Details
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 25, 2024 - 15:57
    Why Does Microsoft Need Bitcoin? Anthony Pompliano Reveals
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    ZK Hub Bangkok to Host the Leading Experts in Zero-Knowledge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Dwarfs Ethereum with Record-Breaking REV: Details
    Why Does Microsoft Need Bitcoin? Anthony Pompliano Reveals
    Massive $1.17 Billion DOGE Seen in 24 Hours, But Key Metric Drops
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD