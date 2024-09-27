    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) Limited 50% Offer Gains Steam as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Meet Volatility Spikes

    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) is available at unique prices right now
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 20:40
    As Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) experience varied fortunes in the memecoin arena, attention shifts towards the performance and strategies of different blockchain projects. Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently revitalized interest with a spike in transaction activity, suggesting a potential support for its price levels. 

    Meanwhile, Shiba Inu (SHIB) grapples with its image as a utility-lacking memecoin, even as it attempts to expand its ecosystem with projects aimed at boosting functionality. 

    Amidst these fluctuations, BlockDAG (BDAG) introduces a unique angle with their BDAG50 initiative, offering a 50% bonus for early supporters, blending community engagement with a forward-looking approach to blockchain technology and market presence. 

    Dogecoin (DOGE) strives to hold above $0.10

    Dogecoin’s network has seen a substantial increase in transaction activity, with 1.93 million transactions processed last week, marking the highest since July. Consequently, this surge has sparked interest among investors and traders, who are now closely monitoring whether DOGE can maintain its price above $0.10. The recent uptick in network activity suggests growing usage, which could support Dogecoin's value despite market volatility. 

    Currently, DOGE is trading around $0.1005, testing a key resistance level at $0.1029, marked by the 4-hour 200 EMA. If DOGE breaks this resistance, it could lead to higher targets; however, failure might result in a further decline toward $0.088. Nevertheless, the market remains optimistic, with DOGE recently climbing 2.7% to $0.1041, reflecting a positive trend amid uncertainty. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnesses unusual volatility

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), a top memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, ranks among the top 15 cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2020, it was inspired by the success of Dogecoin (DOGE) and quickly became the second-largest memecoin. However, despite its popularity, SHIB's limited real-world use makes it less attractive to utility-focused investors. Indeed, memecoins like SHIB often rely on hype rather than genuine demand, leading to an unpredictable and unsustainable trajectory.

    Nevertheless, Shiba Inu’s ecosystem includes notable projects like a Layer-2 scaling solution and a decentralized exchange (DEX). Recently, as market sentiment shifted, SHIB's demand declined, causing its price to drop by 5% over the past 30 days, falling below the $0.000015 resistance level. Although a market rebound could drive an uptrend, traders are increasingly favoring utility tokens over memecoins.

    BlockDAG's BDAG50 deal becomes increasingly popular

    BlockDAG is currently offering a limited-time promotion to celebrate the successful launch of its Testnet and the remarkable progress of its presale. Specifically, users can enhance their BDAG holdings by taking advantage of a 50% bonus when they use the special key “BDAG50” at checkout. This exclusive offer is part of BlockDAG's efforts to reward early supporters and build momentum as they move toward the next phase of their project.

    To capitalize on this opportunity, participants must apply the bonus code BDAG50 during their purchase, but they should act fast—the promotion expires on October 14th. Moreover, BlockDAG has announced the upcoming launch of its new website and platform, set to go live on October 14th. This launch marks a milestone for BlockDAG, showcasing its commitment to innovation and growth. 

    Therefore, this limited-time offer presents a unique opportunity for users to boost their BDAG holdings, making it an attractive proposition for both existing and new crypto buyers. However, once the offer expires on October 14th, it will no longer be available, emphasizing the importance of acting quickly to take full advantage of this promotion. 

    The coin is currently selling at $0.0206 in batch 24. 

    Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    Guest Author

