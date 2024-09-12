    BlockDAG Testnet Launch in Less Than 2 Weeks while Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM) Communities Discussing Latest Updates

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) crypto is targeting testnet launch in September 2024
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG Testnet Launch in Less Than 2 Weeks while Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM) Communities Discussing Latest Updates
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As uncertainty in crypto looms, many holders are researching BlockDAG, drawn by its status of “novel presale in the segment of crypto” and major upcoming events. BlockDAG is gearing up for its much-anticipated Testnet launch on September 20th, offering a level of stability that many altcoins seem to lack.

    The Testnet will introduce BlockDAG’s Blockchain Explorer, allowing users to engage with the platform’s core features. Additionally, with the Testnet launch bringing the Mainnet even closer.

    Cardano (ADA) price struggling with bears

    This warning comes as ADA continues to lag behind its competitors, falling to 12th place in market cap, behind Dogecoin, Tron, and Toncoin. 

    HOT Stories
    Coinbase Issues Crucial Warning as Tokenized Bitcoin Launches
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Hit by Rare On-Chain Anomaly: What Happened?
    SEC Signals That Ethereum Is Not Security
    2.1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Going On?

    Despite past optimism surrounding the Chang hard fork, the price spike many anticipated never materialized. And with ADA struggling to maintain its position, some wonder if Cardano's best days are behind it. 

    Advertisement

    Stellar (XLM) price faces support

    Stellar (XLM) traders are closely watching key levels that could signal the next big move. Recently, XLM has dropped below the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a sign that things might be headed downward. 

    Currently priced at around $0.0938, XLM has seen a slight decline of 0.2% over the past 24 hours, following a breakdown from a double-top pattern. 

    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) testnet kicking off

    Since its inception a few months ago, BlockDAG has achieved some remarkable milestones. Now, this giant is gearing up for its highly anticipated Testnet launch on September 20, 2024

    The Testnet is already grabbing attention, and for good reason. During the launch, BlockDAG will introduce its Blockchain Explorer, a powerful tool that lets users dive into block details, track transactions, and monitor real-time activity. It’s also the perfect time for testers to play with the Faucet feature, mint BDAG coins, and transfer them using MetaMask.

    Developers and enthusiasts will get to test smart contracts, mint coins, and explore EVM-based apps, all within the BlockDAG environment. Introducing these features drives community interest and attracts potential contributors eager to get involved.

    This Testnet launch is critical for BlockDAG as it paves the path for the official Mainnet release. And with BlockDAG’s mainnet just around the corner, many industry experts have been predicting BDAG to hit  new milestones.

    BlockDAG’s upcoming Testnet launch is a key milestone on its journey to the Mainnet’s release, attracting developers and crypto enthusiasts alike, who are eager to see what the platform has to offer. 

    Currently, BDAG is priced at just $0.0178 per coin. 

    Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now:

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 12, 2024 - 16:15
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 12
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 12, 2024 - 16:13
    Bitcoin Nearing 'Grand Finale,' Top Trader Says; Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%; $277 Million in Ethereum Shifts Hands: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    3DOS Launching Decentralized “Uber for 3D Printing” on Sui
    The Tie Launches Polkadot Ecosystem Dashboard on The Tie Terminal
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for September 12
    Bitcoin Nearing 'Grand Finale,' Top Trader Says; Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 8,193%; $277 Million in Ethereum Shifts Hands: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Coinbase Issues Crucial Warning as Tokenized Bitcoin Launches
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD