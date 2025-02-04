Advertisement
    BlockDAG Shares New Milestone, LDO Price Pushes for Bullish Shift, SUI Takes Market Turn

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG reached an important milestone in their mining machines distribution
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 17:00
    BlockDAG Shares New Milestone, LDO Price Pushes for Bullish Shift, SUI Takes Market Turn
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    The crypto market is bringing both opportunities and risks for traders keeping an eye on the top crypto assets. The Lido DAO (LDO) and SUI price has gained traction, showing signs that it may push past long-standing resistance. Analysts are watching closely as trading volume and open interest rise, hinting at increased activity around LDO. 

    BlockDAG (BDAG) is making a name for itself in the crypto mining world, making bet on mining rigs distribution and active participation in the cryptocurrency market.

    Lido DAO price: Is a bullish surge imminent?

    The Lido DAO (LDO) price has piqued interest among traders due to recent moves above its long-standing resistance near $2. Lido DAO’s price has been confined between $1.50 and $2.00 since late December 2024, with each rally toward $2 repeatedly followed by a pullback. 

    However, market sentiment appears to be shifting, leading some to believe that LDO’s price could break higher if it closes above $2.15. A climb beyond this threshold might lift Lido DAO price to $3.37, representing a notable upswing. At present, Lido DAO’s price stands around $1.68, supported by an uptick in trading volume and a jump in open interest, which suggests more participants are getting involved.

    SUI’s path on market

    The Sui price has shown an interesting dynamic that raises some questions. Although it briefly rebounded to retest this line, it was rejected, but the price is stabilizing for now. The token’s 200-day EMA near $3.78 serves as critical support.

    Technical signals also paint a gloomy picture. The RSI, now at 38 and trending downward, signals continued negative momentum without hitting oversold levels, leaving room for further losses. The MACD’s bearish crossover supports a recovery scenario, with expanding histogram bars below the zero line hinting that Sui’s price may finally recover.

    BlockDAG’s mining tech:  

    BlockDAG (BDAG) has quickly become a huge topic within crypto circles, having sold more of its specialized mining devices. These numbers underline a growing demand for efficient Proof-of-Work approach. 

    The X10, for example, can generate up to 200 BDAG coins per day and fits neatly into home environments, while the X30 steps up performance for more seasoned miners. Those needing high-yield solutions are looking to the X100, capable of producing 2,000 BDAG daily without excessive noise or power demands.

    The BDAG coin has drawn considerable attention, currently priced at $0.0248. Participants anticipate an activity surge if BDAG lists on major exchanges.

    The BlockDAG team’s focus on energy-efficient mining equipment and robust security reflects its commitment to a lasting solution. 

    New perspective on trends

    The Lido DAO (LDO) price aims for a bullish shift, while the Sui Price suggests possible price reversal in bullish direction. On the other hand, Sui Price may lose an additional 25% if key support fails. These contrasting outcomes highlight the variety of risks and opportunities in today’s crypto market.

    Meanwhile, BlockDAG has is sticking with the technology’s roots, advocating for PoW consensus scheme and offering miners for anyone who’s willing to join BDAG infrastructure. 

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

