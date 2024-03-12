BlockDAG (BDAG) Tokensale Might be Gaining Traction in Q1 as NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Inches Closer to Major Upgrades

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The possibility of Bitcoin surpassing the $75,000 mark is close after significant momentum in the network. Founded in April 2020, Near Protocol is a layer-1 smart contract network. Its technological foundations are fascinating, its founders are remarkable, coming from companies like Google and Microsoft, and its initial coin offering (ICO) was so successful that it crashed the CoinList website in August 2020.

BlockDAG (BDAG) is well-positioned to democratize mining with its eco-friendly approach and user-friendly gear, having successfully raised over $3.75 million during its presale.

Bitcoin (BTC) getting closer to new milestones

The long-standing Grayscale Bitcoin Trust became an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on January 10 with the debut of nine US spot Bitcoin ETFs. This move toward ETFs is anticipated to draw significant capital inflows into the asset. The debut of the ETF has sent the price of bitcoin skyrocketing, above its peak since December 2021.

Apart from the introduction of ETFs, Bitcoin is preparing for a halving event that will take place in April 2024. The halving decreases the rewards that Bitcoin miners get for validating transactions. The key to keeping the supply of Bitcoin at 21 million tokens is to lower the rewards given to miners. According to some sources, the cryptocurrency's price will cross the $75 mark as the halving date approaches.

NEAR's metrics are back to rocketing

We can observe an increase in daily active addresses and total transactions with Artemis's blockchain analytics platform. At present, NEAR's market capitalization is little less than $1 billion, placing it 20th on CoinMarketCap. Nevertheless, a closer look at the ecosystem's current status may indicate that Near's growth has persisted, particularly notable gains occurring in recent weeks.

BlockDAG’s coin BDAG unlocks new opportunities for investors

The cryptocurrency world has taken notice of the up-and-coming project BlockDAG (BDAG) after it successfully raised over $3.75 million in its ongoing presale.

By providing cutting-edge hardware that is appropriate for novices to enterprise-scale operations, the project seeks to democratize cryptocurrency mining.

The environmentally friendly mining devices made by BlockDAG solve a major issue facing the cryptocurrency mining sector. In addition to mining, BlockDAG provides smart contracts that facilitate various decentralized apps and DeFi services.

With the launch of the BlockDAG keynote, the network has seen heavy inflows with Bitcoin and Near Protocol investors among the many making inroads into the project. The platform guarantees quick transaction speeds of up to 10 blocks per second by utilising layer-1 technology. BlockDAG is now also holding a $2 million giveaway raffle in which fifty randomly chosen community members can win substantial cash prizes.

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork