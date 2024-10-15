Advertisement
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Captures More Attention as Presale Zooms Toward New Highs amid Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP Upsurges

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale hits novel milestones in Oct 2024
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Captures More Attention as Presale Zooms Toward New Highs amid Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP Upsurges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As the year closes Stellar (XLM) and XRP are both showing strong potential despite a tough 2024. At the same time, BlockDAG, with its advanced layer 1 network, is grabbing attention with its recent market rise. 

    Praised for its robust testnet  BlockDAG's presale is attracting new buyers.

    Stellar (XLM) rises steadily

    Stellar, focused on making global payments easier, has kept a steady market presence. Predictions suggest XLM's price might swing between $0.09 and $0.26 in 2024, averaging around $0.17, showing steady, if modest, growth. By 2025, it could rise to $0.27, with chances for more ups and downs.

    By 2026, forecasts for Stellar vary widely, with a potential high of $0.48 or a low of $0.14. Stellar's future prices are likely to follow broader market trends unless it carves out a unique position like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Nonetheless, with its proven track record and focus on scalability and inclusiveness, Stellar remains a solid choice for long-term buyers.

    XRP overcomes legal challenges of Ripple in the U.S.

    XRP has faced a rocky year with price fluctuations and legal issues causing buyer uncertainty. Despite these hurdles, XRP recently rose by 8.7% over two weeks to $0.58. If it breaks the $0.60 barrier, it might climb towards $0.64, signaling a potential boost for holders.

    However, XRP could face difficulties if prices fall below crucial support levels, possibly dropping to $0.50. Despite these challenges, the upcoming release of RLUSD on the Ripple blockchain and the ongoing demand for global payment solutions could push XRP's price to $0.69 by October 2024. Even with regulatory challenges, XRP's long-term prospects look hopeful.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) might be next promising protocol

    BlockDAG's sensational testnet release on September 20, 2024, has proven a big hit, displaying the strength and promise of its base blockchain system. This powerful testnet lets users dive into the network with tools like the Blockchain Explorer, which provides a deep look at block data and tracks transactions. It supports both UTXO and Account-Based addresses, ensuring a smooth user experience. The testnet also allows for the creation of BDAG coins through the blockchain faucet and testing of smart contracts, offering a dynamic environment for developers and testers to play around in.

    The testnet’s impressive performance has sparked considerable interest in BlockDAG’s ongoing presale, drawing large sums from major crypto enthusiasts.  

    BlockDAG’s system isn't just drawing eyes for its technical strengths but also for its potential to outdo rivals. The testnet's support for EVM transactions and real-time monitoring cements BlockDAG as an efficient and secure network, ready to take on top market players.

    As the presale continues to attract attention, BlockDAG is fast becoming a go-to for those seeking impressive returns. The blend of a robust testnet, significant backing from heavy hitters, and its cutting-edge blockchain system has positioned BlockDAG as a leading crypto to keep an eye on, increasing excitement for its full launch. 

    BlockDAG is emerging as the leading crypto to watch for notable returns. Its testnet, introduced in September 2024, has wowed with its efficiency and scalability, pulling in substantial support in its presale. 

    Join BlockDAG Presale Now:

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
