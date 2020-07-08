Blockchain Will Hardly Change Payment Industry, Mastercard Europe President Says, Forgetting About Ripple

News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:40
Yuri Molchan
Despite payment behemoth Mastercard experimenting with DLT, the president of its European division doubts DLT will transform the industry
Cover image via finance.yahoo.com
Contents

As reported by Forklog, the Mastercard Europe President, Mark Barnett, has recently stated that he doubts that blockchain technology will be able to bring any major transformation to the payment industry.

Mastercard Europe President doubts blockchain is a rival

The payment behemoth has been experimenting with DLT and is creating a platform for DLT-based payments along with the R3 DLT company. However, Mr. Barnett stated that it would be difficult to say that Mastercard has been ‘working with blockchain’.

The sector that DLT is most likely to become part of, according to him, is personality identification but not transnational payments.

Forgetting about Ripple

Over the past few years, the blockchain giant Ripple, which focuses on faster and cheaper payments for banks and remittances, has achieved several major milestones and landed more than 350 customers.

Ripple already has several payment corridors running on its product ODL (On-Demand Liquidity), which runs in Europe, Mexico, Australia, and a few other countries. This year, Ripple intends on setting up a few more ODL channels that will use its XRP coin.

The flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (based on blockchain like all other cryptos), also allows its users to send money across the world quickly and cheaply, especially when it comes to massive amounts of cash.

Visa dipping its toes in blockchain

Recently, U.Today reported that another global payment heavyweight, Visa, has also been moving in the direction of blockchain-based payments.

Visa has been toying with the blockchain and crypto sectors, in particular, recently, seeking IT engineers who have experience working with blockchain payment projects and in financial markets, trading and payment processing.

Related
XRP Haters Will Be Using It In The Near Future: David Gokhshtein

Binance partners with Visa to allow direct crypto purchases

A short while ago, leading global crypto trading platform Binance expanded its service that allows for direct purchases of cryptocurrencies using Visa cards: Bitcoin, BNB, Ethereum, XRP, BUSD and USDT.

In some countries, however, like Australia, North Korea, Iran and Iraq, traders and investors cannot access this mechanism yet.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
6 minutes ago

JUST IN: Bitcoin Price Surges to $9,500. Are Bulls About to Take the Wheel?
Alex Dovbnya
News
30 minutes ago

As Tron Price Struggles, Justin Sun Wants to Focus on TikTok Following Dogecoin’s Rally. Will Crypto Community Embrace It?
Alex Dovbnya
News
52 minutes ago

Talks of Next Altseason Increase as DOGE and LINK Catch Market’s Attention
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies