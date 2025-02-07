Blockchain Shortcuts Provider Enso Achieves $3 Billion Milestone

Enso, a leading provider of blockchain shortcuts, has reached a significant milestone, processing over $3.1 billion in transaction volume. This achievement places Enso among the top three blockchain aggregators by seven-day volume, according to DeFi Llama.

Advertisement

The surge in activity was largely fueled by Boyco, Berachain’s prelaunch liquidity campaign, which leverages Enso’s infrastructure to route deposits across multiple DeFi protocols. Acting as the execution layer for Boyco’s liquidity deployment, Enso handled billions of on-chain transactions.

Enso simplifies blockchain development by offering shortcuts — preconfigured actions that condense complex, multi-step DeFi operations into a single transaction. By integrating leading protocols, Enso provides an infrastructure for scalable Web3 applications.

Advertisement

Boyco, built on the Royco Protocol in collaboration with Berachain, Enso, LayerZero and Stargate, enables dApps to directly incentivize liquidity providers without intermediaries, ensuring efficiency and transparency.

Through Enso’s shortcuts, Boyco facilitated over $3.1 billion in transactions within days, proving Enso’s ability to support large-scale DeFi operations. As Enso continues to expand, its infrastructure is set to drive greater accessibility across DeFi.