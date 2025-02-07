Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Blockchain Shortcuts Provider Enso Achieves $3 Billion Milestone

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 14:03
    Advertisement
    Blockchain Shortcuts Provider Enso Achieves $3 Billion Milestone
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Enso, a leading provider of blockchain shortcuts, has reached a significant milestone, processing over $3.1 billion in transaction volume. This achievement places Enso among the top three blockchain aggregators by seven-day volume, according to DeFi Llama.

    Advertisement

    The surge in activity was largely fueled by Boyco, Berachain’s prelaunch liquidity campaign, which leverages Enso’s infrastructure to route deposits across multiple DeFi protocols. Acting as the execution layer for Boyco’s liquidity deployment, Enso handled billions of on-chain transactions.

    Related
    ENSO Network Completes $4.2 Million Funding Round
    Tue, 06/25/2024 - 13:00
    ENSO Network Completes $4.2 Million Funding Round
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum's Buterin Urges Apple to Leave UK
    613 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Now Held by Only 10 Whales: Santiment
    Bitcoin Reserve Bill Introduced by Kentucky
    XRP Spot ETFs Gain Major Traction

    Enso simplifies blockchain development by offering shortcuts — preconfigured actions that condense complex, multi-step DeFi operations into a single transaction. By integrating leading protocols, Enso provides an infrastructure for scalable Web3 applications.

    Advertisement

    Boyco, built on the Royco Protocol in collaboration with Berachain, Enso, LayerZero and Stargate, enables dApps to directly incentivize liquidity providers without intermediaries, ensuring efficiency and transparency. 

    Through Enso’s shortcuts, Boyco facilitated over $3.1 billion in transactions within days, proving Enso’s ability to support large-scale DeFi operations. As Enso continues to expand, its infrastructure is set to drive greater accessibility across DeFi.

    #Enso

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 13:53
    Ethereum's Buterin Urges Apple to Leave UK
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 7, 2025 - 13:49
    XRP Price Prediction for February 7
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    De.Fi Announces $DEFI Secondary Listings Across Multiple CEXs on February 7
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Chicago 2025 in Chicago, IL
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum's Buterin Urges Apple to Leave UK
    XRP Price Prediction for February 7
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 7
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD