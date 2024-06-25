Advertisement
AD

    ENSO Network Completes $4.2 Million Funding Round

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    ENSO Network shares details of its recent funding round
    Tue, 25/06/2024 - 13:00
    ENSO Network Completes $4.2 Million Funding Round
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    ENSO, the world's first intent engine powering chain abstraction, celebrates the successful completion of the latest funding round. Fresh funds secured by Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem innovators will fuel tech development and the release of the native L1 platform.

    ENSO secures $4.2 million, Ideo Ventures, Hypersphere are onboard

    According to the official statement of the ENSO Network team, its strategic funding round has been completed successfully. The protocol raised a total of $4.2 million from a clutch of reputable VC firms and heavy-hitting angel investors.

    ENSO completes $4,2 mln funding round
    Image by ENSO Network

    The round yielded contributions from blue-chip Web3 VCs such as Ideo Ventures and Hypersphere. Sixty plus business angels from Safe, Socket, Titan, Essential, Sygnum, TheGraph, Alchemix, Biconomy, Yearn, Squid, Liquity, Pendle, Everclear, Flashbots, Dune and more also backed the team in its fundraising efforts.

    HOT Stories
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reveals Secret to Surviving Crypto Bloodbath
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Waits to Buy More Bitcoin: 'Rough Times Ahead'
    Peter Schiff on Bitcoin Crash: The Bear Is Still Young

    In addition, the protocol reports a number of milestones accomplished. ENSO tooling has facilitated over $11 billion in on-chain settlements within the past year, serving more than 35 projects currently in production. 

    Connor Howe, CEO of ENSO, is sure that this funding will be of paramount importance to the entire multi-chain segment and the next phase of DeFi transformation:

    We're thrilled to have the support of Ideo Ventures, Hypersphere, and an exceptional group of angels as we embark on our next phase of growth. This funding validates our vision to transform blockchain interactions and underscores the confidence in our technology from both institutional backers and the angels involved.

    This funding enhances ENSO's efforts to expand its infrastructure capabilities and support further adoption across DeFi and blockchain applications. 

    ENSO builds one-stop connectivity instrument for crypto

    Previously, the ENSO Network team raised funds from blue-chip VCs such as Polychain Capital and Mechanism Capital.

    ENSO is the connectivity layer of crypto. Connecting all ecosystems within one network, enabling application developers and users to express their desired outcome as an intent, allowing truly composable applications to be built without the necessity of building manual integrations.

    Also, it is a leading provider in the blockchain infrastructure space, enabling efficient and secure on-chain transactions for DeFi and blockchain applications.

    #Cosmos
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Advertisement
    related image If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Jun 25, 2024 - 13:40
    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image TRON Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB), While Founder Justin Sun Buys Ethereum
    Jun 25, 2024 - 13:40
    TRON Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB), While Founder Justin Sun Buys Ethereum
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image $1 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Jun 25, 2024 - 13:40
    $1 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    House of ZK is Bringing the Future of Blockchain Connectivity to Brussels
    Your Exclusive Gateway to Japan’s Web3 Frontier - Detailed Agenda of IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO and Japan Blockchain Week
    Promontory Technologies Goes Live for External/LP Investors
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    If Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $57,000, These 3 Things Will Happen
    TRON Dethrones Shiba Inu (SHIB), While Founder Justin Sun Buys Ethereum
    $1 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours: Here's What's Happening
    Show all