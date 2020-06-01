Tweet-based article

Bitstamp to List XLM, BAT While XRP Liquidity Index On Bitstamp Close to New ATH

XLM and BAT will be listed on Bitstamp with no fees until September. Meanwhile, the XRP Liquidity Index on this exchange is a few steps away from reaching a new ATH

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Stellar (XLM), the 13th-ranked currency on CoinMarketCap, is about to be supported by the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, along with the PAX stablecoin.

In the meantime, the XRP liquidity index on this European ODL corridor (XRP/EUR) has very little to go before it sets a new all-time high.

Bitstamp to list XLM, PAX in a week

On its official website, the major Bitstamp exchange has spread word that it is about to add support for Stellar’s XLM and Paxos Standard (PAX) stablecoin.

These coins will be traded in pairs with the major fiat currencies EUR, USD and GBP as well as paired against Bitcoin, ETH and XRP.

More good news that goes with this is that Bitstamp will be taking no fees from traders until September.

According to the website, XLM deposits and withdrawals are to commence on June 15. The same will start for PAX on June 8 – next Monday.

Trading will kick off gradually – after deposits are allowed, Bitstamp intends on letting traders place limit orders. The next stage will be to allow matching them. Full trading will be enabled as soon as order books get enough liquidity, the Bitstamp blog says.

XRP Liquidity index on Bitstamp about to hit new ATH

As reported by the Twitter bot that shares data on the XRP liquidity index progress on various ODL venues, the corridor on Bitstamp is about to set a new ATH.

Here, the current value of the XRP/EUR liquidity index so far totals 33,444,820.

The present all-time high is 35,746,047 with daily trading today already amounting to 54 percent.

The XRP liquidity index on the Australian BTC Markets platform is even closer to a new ATH than the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp.

The difference between the current value and the present ATH on this Aussie exchange is less than one million.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!