Bitrue Offers Limited Liquidity Mining Instruments for BTR Holders: Details

To celebrate successful launch of BTR token on Binance Smart Chain and PancakeSwap (CAKE) listing, crypto exchange Bitrue (BTR) launches two limited initiatives

Bitrue, a multi-platform cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its BTR token on Binance Smart Chain and has had it listed on BSC's leading DEX, PancakeSwap (CAKE). To celebrate this crucial milestone, Bitrue's (BTR) team introduces two massive yield farming campaigns.

Mining program for LP token holders on FinNexus

According to its latest announcement, Bitrue organizes two promotional "yield farming" campaigns. The first one targets liquidity providers of BTR-USDT liquidity pool on PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Image via Twitter

Once the first BTR-USDT LP tokens are obtained by the user, he/she can connect his/her wallet to the promo partner, DeFi platform FinNexus, and choose "BSC" in the "Buy Options" menu.

That is how PancakeSwap's wallet is connected to FinNexus decentralized financial mechanisms. Then, the user should go to the "Co-Farm" tab and check the BTR-USDT LP token option.

"Yield farming" here will start on April 1, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

Bitrue launches its own campaign for USDT and BTR holders

Also, one more activity is launched by Bitrue (BTR) itself. To join this promo, the holder of BTR and USDT tokens should install Bitrue DeFi, available for iOS- and Android-based devices.

Then, users are required to lock a "combination of BTR and USDT in a 5:1 ratio" and join "liquidity mining" for seven days. This mining program will be supported by Bitrue.

The second campaign also begins on April 1, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

As covered by U.Today, Bitrue (BTR) has successfully launched its BTR native asset on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and listed it against USDT on PancakeSwap (CAKE).