Bitrue Offers Limited Liquidity Mining Instruments for BTR Holders: Details

News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 13:43
article image
Vladislav Sopov
To celebrate successful launch of BTR token on Binance Smart Chain and PancakeSwap (CAKE) listing, crypto exchange Bitrue (BTR) launches two limited initiatives
Bitrue Offers Limited Liquidity Mining Instruments for BTR Holders: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Bitrue, a multi-platform cryptocurrency exchange, has launched its BTR token on Binance Smart Chain and has had it listed on BSC's leading DEX, PancakeSwap (CAKE). To celebrate this crucial milestone, Bitrue's (BTR) team introduces two massive yield farming campaigns.

Mining program for LP token holders on FinNexus

According to its latest announcement, Bitrue organizes two promotional "yield farming" campaigns. The first one targets liquidity providers of BTR-USDT liquidity pool on PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Bitrue launch two promos
Image via Twitter

Once the first BTR-USDT LP tokens are obtained by the user, he/she can connect his/her wallet to the promo partner, DeFi platform FinNexus, and choose "BSC" in the "Buy Options" menu.

That is how PancakeSwap's wallet is connected to FinNexus decentralized financial mechanisms. Then, the user should go to the "Co-Farm" tab and check the BTR-USDT LP token option.

"Yield farming" here will start on April 1, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

Bitrue launches its own campaign for USDT and BTR holders

Also, one more activity is launched by Bitrue (BTR) itself. To join this promo, the holder of BTR and USDT tokens should install Bitrue DeFi, available for iOS- and Android-based devices.

Then, users are required to lock a "combination of BTR and  USDT in a 5:1 ratio" and join "liquidity mining" for seven days. This mining program will be supported by Bitrue.

The second campaign also begins on April 1, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. UTC.

Related
Crypto Exchange Bitrue Launches BTR on Binance Smart Chain

As covered by U.Today, Bitrue (BTR) has successfully launched its BTR native asset on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and listed it against USDT on PancakeSwap (CAKE).

#Cryptoсurrency exchange #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image 85 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple European ODL Corridor and Other Market Players
News
03/25/2021 - 07:52

85 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple European ODL Corridor and Other Market Players
Yuri Molchan
article image Ripple Giant Helps Shift 55 Million XRP, While Coin Remains in $0.55 Range
News
03/26/2021 - 10:20

Ripple Giant Helps Shift 55 Million XRP, While Coin Remains in $0.55 Range
Yuri Molchan
article image Flare Networks (FLR) Launches Coston 2 Testnet While Impersonation Scams Are on Fire
News
03/27/2021 - 14:51

Flare Networks (FLR) Launches Coston 2 Testnet While Impersonation Scams Are on Fire
Vladislav Sopov