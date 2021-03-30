Crypto Exchange Bitrue Launches BTR on Binance Smart Chain

Top-tier cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue announces that its BTR token is now live on Binance Smart Chain. Also, BTR/USDT pair is available on PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Bitrue exchange, which delivers exchange services for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP and other cryptocurrencies, has announced that its native token, BTR, is now on Binance Smart Chain. Why is this announcement crucial for holders and traders of BTR?

BTR token goes live on Binance Smart Chain

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Bitrue Coin (BTR), a core native utility token of Bitrue cryptocurrency exchange, is now live on Binance Smart Chain. Given the exorbitant fees on the Ethereum (ETH) network, this release will significantly ease interaction with BTR tokens.

Image by Bitrue

To verify the credibility of the BSC-based version of BTR token, users can check the address of the contract: 0x5a16E8cE8cA316407c6E6307095dc9540a8D62B3. Only this address refers to the legitimate BTR token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Also, to explain the basics of decentralized financial protocols, the Bitrue (BTR) team is hosting a joint AMA session with FinNexus, veteran DeFi product.

The AMA session will take place in Bitrue's official Telegram group on April 1, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. UTC. Five lucky participants will get $20 each.

BTR is listed by PancakeSwap (CAKE), leading BSC-based decentralized exchange

Being active on Binance Smart Chain, BTR token can now be seamlessly integrated by all BSC-based decentralized applications.

Bitrue team agreed on listing its BTR token by PancakeSwap (CAKE), the flagship DEX of Binance Smart Chain. Just like Uniswap on Ethereum, it allows its tokenholders to benefit from trading fees.

Now, BTR is listed against the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin. Thus, BTR holders can provide liquidity to eponymous pools and receive "LP rewards." The Bitrue (BTR) team also teases promotional activities to celebrate the launch of BTR token on Binance Smart Chain.