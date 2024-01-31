BitGet Exchange Now Relisted on App Store

After a temporary delisting, the BitGet app, a popular platform for cryptocurrency trading, has made its return to the Apple App Store.

Advertisement

The hiatus from the App Store, which lasted for over a week, caused inconvenience to its iOS user base.

The delisting of BitGet was accompanied by a halt in iPhone notifications for the app.

This incident wasn't isolated to BitGet alone; other prominent crypto apps, including MetaMask, had previously faced similar removals from the App Store but were later reinstated.

The issue garnered attention on social media, with users seeking updates on the app's return. BitGet Support actively communicated with its user base during this period, advising them to utilize the web version or the Android app as an interim solution.

The support team assured users that their technical team was working diligently on an upgrade process and anticipated a prompt return to the App Store.

It remains unclear why exactly the app was removed from the App Store. Notably, the BitGet Wallet app remained unaffected throughout this period.