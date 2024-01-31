Advertisement
BitGet Exchange Now Relisted on App Store

article image
Alex Dovbnya
The BitGet Exchange app has made a comeback in the Apple App Store following a brief delisting period that left many iOS users in a lurch
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 10:00
BitGet Exchange Now Relisted on App Store
Cover image via www.freepik.com
After a temporary delisting, the BitGet app, a popular platform for cryptocurrency trading, has made its return to the Apple App Store.

The hiatus from the App Store, which lasted for over a week, caused inconvenience to its iOS user base.

The delisting of BitGet was accompanied by a halt in iPhone notifications for the app. 

This incident wasn't isolated to BitGet alone; other prominent crypto apps, including MetaMask, had previously faced similar removals from the App Store but were later reinstated.

The issue garnered attention on social media, with users seeking updates on the app's return. BitGet Support actively communicated with its user base during this period, advising them to utilize the web version or the Android app as an interim solution. 

Related
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Total Bitcoinization

The support team assured users that their technical team was working diligently on an upgrade process and anticipated a prompt return to the App Store.

It remains unclear why exactly the app was removed from the App Store. Notably, the BitGet Wallet app remained unaffected throughout this period.  

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

