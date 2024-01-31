Advertisement
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Total Bitcoinization

Alex Dovbnya
Billionaire investor Tim Draper reaffirms his bullish stance on Bitcoin, predicting a price tag of $250,000 by 2025 despite missing a previous forecast
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 5:40
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Total Bitcoinization
Contents
In a Bloomberg interview, billionaire investor Tim Draper reaffirmed his prediction for Bitcoin, despite previously missing his forecast. 

Draper humorously remarked, "I don't know why anybody is still listening to me, if I missed that one." 

However, his confidence in Bitcoin remains unshaken with a revised prediction of $250,000 by 2025. 

After his initial 2022 forecast did not materialize, the billionaire is now attributing the miss to underestimating the U.S. government's cautious stance towards the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin's role in the global economy

Draper believes Bitcoin is gaining traction in countries with volatile currencies. He notes, "People like to do business in Bitcoin in those countries... it turns out [those] using dollars [are] probably better for a criminal." 

He envisions a future where Bitcoin transcends being just a store of value, becoming a universally accepted currency. 

Draper predicts a significant shift in financial dynamics, stating, "There will be a moment in time when I can buy my food, clothing, and shelter all in Bitcoin, and people won't want dollars anymore."

The path to Bitcoinization

The billionaire investor views stablecoins as a temporary bridge towards a Bitcoin-centric economy. 

He likens the evolution of Bitcoin to the early days of Microsoft, predicting that Bitcoin will become a dominant platform for various financial applications, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which he refers to as "organelles". 

Draper's vision extends to a radical transformation of the global financial system, where Bitcoin's finite supply and immunity to political manipulation make it a more reliable and stable currency.

He has been a pioneering figure in the cryptocurrency world, notably as an early adopter of Bitcoin. His foresight into the potential of digital currencies was evident when he purchased a large quantity of Bitcoin in 2014, at a time when the currency was valued at around $600 per Bitcoin.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

