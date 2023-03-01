MetaMask Launches New Tool to Bolster Gaming Integration: Details

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 08:46
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
MetaMask has launched its SDK Toolkit for game developers
MetaMask Launches New Tool to Bolster Gaming Integration: Details
Cover image via trello.com

Ethereum-based digital currency wallet MetaMask has announced the launch of the MetaMask SDK as it looks to onboard more gaming protocols in the Web3.0 ecosystem. Taking to its official Twitter account, MetaMask said the new tool would be available in the Unity Store and permit game developers to connect their games, enabling users to interact with Web3-enabled features within the game itself.

MetaMask has been the frontrunner cold wallet in the crypto ecosystem and is the go-to place for most Ethereum Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) activities.

MetaMask said it designed the SDK because it observed that the Web 3.0 gaming ecosystem is growing at a very sporadic rate. As such, there is a need for a compatible wallet that can withstand the scale of growth.

To foster the adoption of the MetaMask SDK, the crypto wallet said it is offering $100,000 to game developers to transition their games to the new tool. Dubbed the Early Web3 Developer Program, MetaMask said access to this grant would be through an application that will also open up additional opportunities for those participating.

Playing bridging role in Web3

MetaMask has been a dominant force in the growth of the DeFi ecosystem since its initial release back in 2016. Besides serving as one of the first major resorts for Web 3.0 users looking to safeguard their assets by themselves, MetaMask has also helped keep users on guard against many of the obvious scams and exploits flying around the space.

MetaMask has undergone a lot of updates over the past few years as it looks to enhance its capabilities as the leading cold wallet in the industry. Backed by ConsenSys, which plays a prominent role as a security service provider in the space, the wallet can be accessed through the web, mobile and as a browser extension.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

