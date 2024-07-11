Advertisement
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Scary Drop Might Be 'Weeks Away,' This Signal Says

    Vladislav Sopov
    Hash Ribbon Capitulation signal registered in mid-May, top analyst Charles Edwards says
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 14:02
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Seasoned cryptocurrency analyst Charles Edwards foresees more pain for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls in the coming weeks. At the same time, Spot Bitcoin ETF flows signal that TradFi investors are sure that the "buy the dip" moment has already arrived.

    "Buy Bitcoin" signal might be "weeks away": Charles Edwards on miners' capitulation

    The Hash Ribbon Capitulation signal, which is typically interpreted as an indicator of miners' pessimism, was confirmed in mid-May. It happened just prior to the worst Bitcoin (BTC) price drop since FTX's collapse, as noticed by Charles Edwards, renowned Bitcoin (BTC) investor and Capriole Investments founder.

    As such, the "buy" signal, i.e., the local bottom of the Bitcoin (BTC) price that will signal the end of the upcoming recession, might be on the menu, the expert added.

    Based on current trends, he stressed, the much-anticipated bottom might be "at least a couple weeks away," Edwards added in a discussion.

    His statements were echoed by Joe Burnett, Bitcoin (BTC) researcher and senior PM of Bitcoin-centric platform Unchained:

    Feels like the best buying opportunity since $15k is here or a few weeks away.

    As such, cryptocurrency markets should be ready for the lowest Bitcoin (BTC) prices since mid-November 2022, i.e., in 20 months.

    The Hash Ribbon "capitulation" signal is confirmed once the 30-day moving average of the aggregated BTC hash rate is below the 60-day moving average.

    Crypto natives expect worst, while TradFi already buys dip

    In other words, it refers to the phase of miner pessimism when some BTC miners are shutting down operations as they find themselves out of profit.

    At the same time, traditional investors, who are stacking Bitcoin (BTC) via newly launched spot BTC ETFs in the U.S., are already seizing the opportunity to "buy the dip."

    *This imbalance was noticed by Arthur Cheong of $500 million VC fund DeFiance Capital. He stressed that crypto natives remain bearish about Bitcoin (BTC), in contrast with the enthusiasm of Tradfi "newcomers."

    The Bitcoin (BTC) price is changing hands at $59,016, up 1.85% in the last 24 hours. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has recovered to 29/100 but remains in the "Fear" zone.

    About the author
    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

