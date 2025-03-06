Bitcoin Whales Stun Crypto Market With $900,000,000 Withdrawal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is uneasy as fear is creeping in, reflected in CoinMarketCap’s index sitting at 30/100, a clear sign of bearish sentiment among traders. Yet, something unexpected is happening.

Despite the uncertainty, Bitcoin (BTC) holders are making major moves; nearly $900 million worth of BTC has been pulled from exchanges in just seven days, reports IntoTheBlock. A signal? A strategy? Either way, it is not going unnoticed.

Bitcoin’s price has been all over the place. Up 12.3% in a week, beating the broader market’s 5.8% rise. But the real action was on Sunday and Monday. A massive 10% surge, only to see an equally strong pullback right after. It has been a ride to say the least.

Despite the recent market fear, traders have shown conviction in $BTC, withdrawing nearly $900 million worth of Bitcoin from exchanges in the past 7 days pic.twitter.com/1Mt3XRttTO — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) March 6, 2025

The biggest players, however, do not seem worried. In fact, they are accumulating. While the market hesitates, large investors are taking Bitcoin off exchanges, a move often linked to long-term holding strategies.

And price?

The price responded. In the period in which nearly a billion dollars’ worth of BTC was withdrawn, Bitcoin’s price climbed from $82,820 to a peak of $92,810.

So, what does this mean? On the one hand, fear is present. On the other, major withdrawals suggest confidence, or at least, a calculated bet. When big money moves like this, it is rarely random. It could be a hedge against inflation, a shift toward self-custody or simply positioning for the next market phase.

Retail traders may be on edge, but institutional moves tell a different story. The disconnect between sentiment indicators and investor behavior is striking. Panic in one corner, quiet accumulation in another.