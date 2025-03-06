Advertisement
    Bitcoin Whales Stun Crypto Market With $900,000,000 Withdrawal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 15:50
    $900 million Bitcoin withdrawals stun major exchanges amid bear market fear
    The crypto market is uneasy as fear is creeping in, reflected in CoinMarketCap’s index sitting at 30/100, a clear sign of bearish sentiment among traders. Yet, something unexpected is happening. 

    Despite the uncertainty, Bitcoin (BTC) holders are making major moves; nearly $900 million worth of BTC has been pulled from exchanges in just seven days, reports IntoTheBlock. A signal? A strategy? Either way, it is not going unnoticed.

    Bitcoin’s price has been all over the place. Up 12.3% in a week, beating the broader market’s 5.8% rise. But the real action was on Sunday and Monday. A massive 10% surge, only to see an equally strong pullback right after. It has been a ride to say the least.

    The biggest players, however, do not seem worried. In fact, they are accumulating. While the market hesitates, large investors are taking Bitcoin off exchanges, a move often linked to long-term holding strategies. 

    And price?

    The price responded. In the period in which nearly a billion dollars’ worth of BTC was withdrawn, Bitcoin’s price climbed from $82,820 to a peak of $92,810.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

    So, what does this mean? On the one hand, fear is present. On the other, major withdrawals suggest confidence, or at least, a calculated bet. When big money moves like this, it is rarely random. It could be a hedge against inflation, a shift toward self-custody or simply positioning for the next market phase.

    Retail traders may be on edge, but institutional moves tell a different story. The disconnect between sentiment indicators and investor behavior is striking. Panic in one corner, quiet accumulation in another.

