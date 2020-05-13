Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Whale Transfers Another 47,535 BTC - Second Day in a Row

One more gargantuan BTC transaction has been spotted after yesterday’s large Bitcoin move. Meanwhile, 16,283 BTC was wired between OKEx exchange and anonymous wallets

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Promo

One more massive BTC transfer has taken place, as a cryptocurrency whale moved 47,535 BTC. On Tuesday, a similar amount (47,835 BTC) was transferred.

Meanwhile, just over sixteen thousand Bitcoins have been transferred between anonymous wallets and the OKEx crypto exchange.

BTC whales seem to have become more active since the Bitcoin block reward cut took place on Monday.

$423 mln worth of BTC moved by a Bitcoin whale

The Bitcoin Block Bot has shared details of a mammoth-sized BTC transaction that took place a short while ago.

As per the tweet, a Bitcoin whale has transferred 47,535 BTC, which is $423,394,720. The identities of the parties in both transactions are unknown.

The fee paid for this wire was $1.43, which is nothing compared to the money that banks would charge for a similar cash wire.

As earlier reported by U.Today, on Tuesday, 47,835 BTC was sent by a whale, for a similar transfer fee of just $1.78.

Image via blockchain.com

16,283 BTC sent between OKEx and anonymous wallets

Meanwhile, Whale Alert has spotted a total of 16,283 BTC kicked between anonymous wallets and the OKEx crypto exchange. In fiat USD, this amount equals $145,062,316.

The majority of those funds were withdrawn from the OKEx exchange to an unknown wallet, according to tweets on the Whale Alert page.

However, a couple of transactions were also made with the help of major crypto trading venues – Binance and Bitfinex.

Image via Twitter, Whale Alert

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!