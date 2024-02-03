Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Vet Charlie Shrem Foresees 'Last' Bull Run

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Bitcoiner since 2011 and founding member of Bitcoin Foundation shared his surprising view on what is next for BTC
Sat, 3/02/2024 - 17:35
Bitcoin Vet Charlie Shrem Foresees 'Last' Bull Run
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A statement by the first Bitcoin Foundation's vice chairman triggered a discussion about the long-term prospects of crypto volatility and market cycles in digital assets. Why might the new bullish cycle be special?

Advertisement

"Epic and last": Charlie Shrem on starting bull market

The next bull market phase for Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies will be epic, but it also might be the last one. Such an unusual prediction was shared by Bitcoin (BTC) pioneer Charlie Shrem with his 255,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, Feb. 2, 2024.

According to him, the segment getting mature will be the reason for the "last" Bitcoin (BTC) bull market.

The thesis about "maturation" of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency markets is popular among analysts and traders. As more and more liquidity is injected into the crypto sphere, its volatility declines.

As such, Bitcoin's (BTC) performance looks more and more like that of S&P 500 or even Gold. Major altcoins, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC), replicate this pattern.

Related
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Volatility Has Collapsed

As covered by U.Today previously, Bitcoin's (BTC) annualized volatility dropped to 45%, which is more than 4x lower than the peak registered in 2012.

Ups and downs until 2140?

The majority of Shrem's followers challenged his position. Some of them agreed that the volatility of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto will decline, but the longevity of new asset classes will remain undisputed.

Other commentators foresee that Bitcoin (BTC) will see its last cycle in early 2030s, while the most passionate advocates opine it would be relevant until the last Bitcoin (BTC) is mined in 2140.

Charlie Shrem IV is one of the most prominent early figureheads of the Bitcoin (BTC) movement. Back in 2011, he founded BitInstant, a service for seamless BTC purchasing that was processing 30% of all Bitcoin (BTC) trading volume.

Related
10 Bitcoin Millionaires — People Who Got Rich From Cryptocurrency

As U.Today reported in 2018, he was also known as one of the first Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 99% in Interesting Whale Activity Pickup
2024/02/03 17:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 99% in Interesting Whale Activity Pickup
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Wallets Show Intriguing but Contrasting Trends
2024/02/03 17:32
Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Wallets Show Intriguing but Contrasting Trends
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits New Transaction Record, but There's Big Catch
2024/02/03 17:32
Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits New Transaction Record, but There's Big Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GoMining Unveils Innovative NFT Generation Process with the Launch of Mine Box Collection
Avantis- The Next Generation Perpetuals DEX, Launches Today on Base Mainnet
CFO StraTech 2024 KSA: Empowering CFOs as Architects of Strategic Transformation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Vet Charlie Shrem Foresees 'Last' Bull Run
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surges 99% in Interesting Whale Activity Pickup
Bitcoin (BTC) Whale Wallets Show Intriguing but Contrasting Trends
Show all