Bitcoin to Hit $50,000 After Bullish Weekly Divergence, Dogecoin No Longer Top 10 Coin, VanEck's and Tether's Top Exec Opines Whether Satoshi Nakamoto Is Alive: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories presented to you by U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) to hit $50K after bullish weekly divergence, says top analyst

Bitcoin's price continues to inch closer to the $50,000 mark, being pushed higher by a bullish weekly divergence. This upward trajectory was highlighted by top crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe in a recent X post, noting the asset's recent break above the $48,000 level. According to van de Poppe, the Bitcoin price is looking at the resistance, indicated by a massive weekly candle that had helped the price of Bitcoin rise back above $48,000. The analyst wrote that he is curious to see what the price will do around $50,000 in the next 1-2 weeks, underscoring the critical resistance level that Bitcoin faces. The excitement around Bitcoin's price movement is further intensified by the upcoming Bitcoin halving event slated for April. Halving occasions have historically preceded bullish surges in the price of Bitcoin. Van de Poppe has set his sights on the $50,000 target for Bitcoin, attributing his prediction to the halving event's impact.

Dogecoin (DOGE) no longer top 10 coin

In a sudden turn of events, Dogecoin (DOGE) has dropped out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. The meme coin's 10th place was taken by Chainlink (LINK), whose market cap surpassed that of its dog-themed competitor by approximately $71 million at the moment of writing, thus leaving DOGE to get used to its new position outside of the "top 10 club." Such a shift in positions among the top 10 cryptocurrencies has once again demonstrated the volatile nature of the market. This is not the first time Dogecoin has been pushed out of this elite group; for example, last December, it was forced out by Avalanche (AVAX). Nevertheless, Dogecoin has continually been able to win its position back, underscoring the cyclical nature of its interest among investors and its popularity.

Is Satoshi Nakamoto alive? VanEck and Tether's Gabor Gurbacs opine