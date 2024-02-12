Advertisement
Is Satoshi Nakamoto Alive? VanEck's and Tether's Gabor Gurbacs Opines

article image
Yuri Molchan
VanEck's and Tether's top executive has shared his take on who Satoshi Nakamoto might be and whether he is still alive
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 11:37
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Digital asset strategist at VanEck and Tether Gabor Gurbacs shared his opinion on whether the mysterious Bitcoin creator Nakamoto remains alive now. Gurbacs also revealed “one of the best things Satoshi did” for the Bitcoin community.

"Is Satoshi still alive?" Here's Gurbacs's theory

Gabor Gurbacs took to the X/Twitter social media platform to tweet what he believes to be “one of the best things Satoshi did” for Bitcoin and, therefore, for its community in general. According to VanEck’s executive, it was Satoshi Nakamoto’s disappearance from the nascent cryptocurrency stage.

It is thanks to Satoshi's choosing to disappear that Bitcoin has no ambiguity, no attack vector and no centralization, per Gurbacs. Satoshi did not have glory and fame and avoided the media. These were also positive things given by the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, Gurbacs emphasized, thanking him for that and sending his respect to Satoshi, wherever he is now, if he remains alive.

As for whether Satoshi is still alive (a question coming from Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas), Gabor Gurbacs suggested a curious option: “both.” He admitted that this may sound confusing; however, he said that many cryptocurrency users believe that Nakamoto was a group, rather than an individual. Gurbacs seems to be on the same page with them here.

He believes that Satoshi could be a group of IT engineers, similar to a group of mathematicians who named themselves Nicolas Bourbaki in the early 1930s. Gurbacs believes that the Roman poet Publius Vergilius Maro (Vergil) was also a group of individuals.

Recent Satoshi "appearance" spotted

On Friday, a mysterious advertisement featuring Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin emerged on Times Square in New York City. This advertisement appeared on a digital board and, according to cryptocurrency journalist and insider Colin Wu, was paid for by a donation from an anonymous source.

This advertisement marked 15 years since the mining of the Bitcoin genesis block on Jan. 3, 2009.

The message goes like this: "Satoshi Nakamoto: The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on the brink of second bailout for banks." This Bitcoin advertisement emerging in this iconic location stresses the importance of the path Bitcoin has traveled since 2009 from nothing to an acclaimed reserve asset of Wall Street and the basis for ETFs.

