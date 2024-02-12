Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Might Face Major Shift in Next 24 Hours; What's Behind It?

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Why next 24 hours might be key to watch for Bitcoin price?
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 15:51
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

This week, Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market anticipate a slew of macroeconomic data from the United States. The market awaits the release of January CPI data on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2023, which could have a significant impact on the price and volatility of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is frequently sensitive to macroeconomic events and indicators, such as Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which tracks changes in the cost of goods and services. The CPI data indicate the degree of inflation in the economy, which influences the value of the U.S. dollar and interest rates set by the Federal Reserve.

As markets cement expectations of interest rate cuts, the Federal Reserve will most likely closely monitor the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) prints for January for its next move.

According to insights shared by the Walter Bloomberg X account, the U.S. dollar may strengthen if the U.S. consumer price report on Tuesday shows higher-than-expected inflation, reinforcing the Federal Reserve's lack of eagerness to cut rates, citing Abdelhadi Laabi, chief marketing officer at KAMA Capital.

Conversely, weaker-than-expected inflation could weaken the currency.

The headline U.S. inflation is predicted to fall to 2.9% in January, down from 3.4% in December, while core inflation is expected to fall to 3.7% from 3.9%, according to The Wall Street Journal's poll of analysts.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is hovering below $48,000 after its longest winning streak since January 2023, propelled by a rise in ETF inflows. Bitcoin gained for seven consecutive days before falling to $47,946 at press time.

140,000 BTC Added by Bitcoin Whales in Epic Accumulation Move

As for what's next for BTC price, according to IntoTheBlock, Bitcoin's next big price target is $50,000. However, to get there, there is one important resistance level left, which is at $48,491.

This is as over 800,000 addresses acquired nearly 270,000 BTC at an average price of $48,491. These addresses being in the red presently might provide sell pressure for the BTC price as they break even on their position.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

