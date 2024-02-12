Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin

Advertisement

Dogecoin (DOGE), once celebrated for its unexpected rise from a meme to a major digital asset, has fallen out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

The latest rankings show Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continuing to lead the pack, with Chainlink (LINK) securing its position at the tenth spot, leaving Dogecoin to adjust to its new standing just outside this elite group.

Chainlink breaks into the top 10

The reordering of positions within the top 10 cryptocurrencies once again shows the volatile nature of the market.

Chainlink's rise to the top 10 is a testament to the growing interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions and the critical role of oracles in connecting blockchain technologies to real-world data.

Chainlink's market cap is approaching $12 billion after its price surged to $20.29.

The rise of altcoins like LINK shows the broader trend of investors diversifying their portfolios beyond the more well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, seeking potential growth opportunities within the broader ecosystem, including platforms like Solana.

Dogecoin's resilience and community support

Despite its recent displacement from the top 10, Dogecoin has demonstrated remarkable resilience and the ability to captivate the crypto community's imagination.

From its inception as a joke to reaching a peak market cap that briefly outshone established players like Tether (USDT), Dogecoin's journey has been marked by significant volatility but also an undeniable allure, propelled by celebrity endorsements and a vibrant community.

This is not the first time Dogecoin has been edged out of the top 10 in recent months. In December, for instance, it was kicked out by Avalanche (AVAX). Yet, it has consistently managed to claw its way back, highlighting the cyclical nature of its popularity and investment interest.