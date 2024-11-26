'Bitcoin Black Friday Sale' Kicks Off, Per Samson Mow, As BTC Falls Overnight

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Samson Mow, renowned Bitcoin maximalist and JAN3 chief executive officer, has addressed his army of followers to remind them that after the Bitcoin crash in the last 24 hours, there is now a “Black Friday sale” for BTC.

"Bitcoin Black Friday sale"

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has plunged by 5.83%, losing the recently gained $98,650 level, and landing in the $92,890 zone. Consecutive red candles on the hourly chart were mixed with occasional green candles as Bitcoin made several attempts to recover.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $92,666. Since Friday last week, when Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, stopping inches away from the $100,000 level, BTC has lost roughly 7.14% by now.

Black Friday starts this week, on November 29. Therefore, Mow addressed his followers on the X platform with his “Bitcoin Black Friday” message.

Enjoy the #Bitcoin Black Friday sale! — Samson Mow (@Excellion) November 25, 2024

Kiyosaki bets on $500,000 per BTC but Blockstream CEO seems to disagree

On November 25, investor and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki also known for his authorship of the popular “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, issued a tweet with a bold prediction that next year Bitcoin is likely to reach $500,000. He made his prediction based on AI data he cited.

In the comment thread, an X user @mrduste23 tagged Blockstream CEO and cypherpunk Adam Back, saying that according to Back, Bitcoin is likely to reach a seven-digit price should the US indeed add BTC as a reserve asset.

The renowned cypherpunk, who was mentioned by Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin white paper, joined the discussion. He said that he was skeptical about that statement otherwise, he said, Bitcoin is “very mispriced now.”

agree. my comment, which i think was a bit misread by some was that the market also doesn't think it's going to happen or bitcoin would already be quite a bit higher. — Adam Back (@adam3us) November 25, 2024

Adam added that he believes the “market also doesn’t think it’s going to happen.” Otherwise, according to the renowned Bitcoiner, “Bitcoin would already be a bit higher” than where it is trading at the moment.

Bitcoin whales go on buying spree

According to a report published by the Santiment on-chain data company. Santiment highlighted Bitcoin’s drawdown printed as this week started. The report revealed that this month at least 10 Bitcoin whales have accumulated a staggering $6.06 billion worth of Bitcoin – 63,922 coins.

As long as they continue adding to their Bitcoin batches, Santiment said, “a bullish argument remains strong, and any fall may be short lived.”