Bitcoin to $5 Million? S2F Creator Gives Epic BTC Price Prediction

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Insane Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction set by Stock-2-Flow (S2F) model
Mon, 18/03/2024 - 16:30
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin has been projected to reach an extraordinary $5 million in value given the current trajectory of upcoming halving events and other market sentiments. Renowned analyst PlanB recently took to X to unveil his striking price predictions for Bitcoin, based on his widely-followed Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model.

According to PlanB's projections, the upcoming halving cycles are poised to usher in unprecedented price surges for Bitcoin. In the 2020-2024 halving cycle, PlanB anticipates Bitcoin's price to hover around $50,000.

Looking ahead to the 2024-2028 halving cycle, he foresees Bitcoin soaring to an astonishing $500,000. Meanwhile, in the subsequent 2028-2032 halving cycle, PlanB envisions Bitcoin's price skyrocketing to an extraordinary $5 million.

Stock-to-Flow model and Bitcoin's future

The Stock-to-Flow model, which evaluates the relationship between an asset's scarcity (stock) and its production rate (flow), forms the basis of these audacious predictions. PlanB asserts that the S2F model indicates exponential growth for Bitcoin, a trend he believes will persist in the foreseeable future.

In 2022, Vitalik Buterin, the Russian-Canadian co-founder of Ethereum, criticized the Stock-to-Flow model, which gained traction on Crypto Twitter regarding Bitcoin, due to an analysis by pseudonymous analyst PlanB based in the Netherlands.

However, PlanB's projections have garnered significant attention within the cryptocurrency community, with many eagerly wondering whether Bitcoin will indeed follow this trajectory of exponential growth.

As Bitcoin continues to captivate investors and enthusiasts worldwide, PlanB's bold predictions serve as a convincing account, fueling discussions about the digital asset's long-term potential and the dynamics of its market cycles. However, given market volatility and unpredictability, stakeholders are watching with interest.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

