Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted as Payments by Top 100 Accounting Firm, Wolf & Company

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies are now accepted as payment by Boston-based accounting firm Wolf & Company.

The top 100 accounting firm, which dates back more than a century, announced on its official website that it would be accepting cryptocurrencies via crypto payments processor Bitpay.

Aside from Shiba Inu, Bitcoin and Dogecoin, BitPay also supports other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and five USD-pegged stable coins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC and USDP).

Shiba Inu continues to gain popularity and is now accepted by a growing number of businesses. Shibainuart reported that Shiba Inu has been added to XcelTrip, allowing SHIB to be used to book vacations, over 2.3 million hotels and over 450 airlines.

Shiba Inu team sees new additions

Shiba has also added a new addition to its team in the person of Sherri Cuono, who joins Shiba Inu Metaverse's team as an advisor. Sherri Cuono has worked on various projects in gaming, entertainment, healthcare and enterprise.

For Immediate Release: #ShibArmy, We proudly welcome Sherri Cuono to the Metaverse team.



Visit https://t.co/w29zPzRr4M to get started on SHIB - The Metaverse



Learn more..https://t.co/YBqv0l8055 — Shib (@Shibtoken) May 25, 2022

Earlier in the week, Shiba Inu announced that entertainment veteran Marcie Jastrow, who has served as senior vice president at Franco-American multinational corporation Technicolor, was joining the Shiba Inu Metaverse team. The former Technicolor executive will be primarily responsible for securing brand partnerships.

Shiba Inu declined by nearly 10% on May 26 as the crypto market sell-off escalated early Thursday, with Ethereum (ETH) and other alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) taking more damage than Bitcoin (BTC). Shiba Inu was trading at $0.0000104 at press time. Despite the price slump, Shiba Inu holders continue to grow at 1,170,137, suggesting investors' long-term faith in the asset.