MicroStrategy Already Raised $1.05 Billion to Put It Into Bitcoin

MicroStrategy has successfully raised $1.05 billion to put even more cash into Bitcoin

Virginia-headquartered business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has already raised a staggering $1.05 billion from the sale of zero percent convertible notes:

The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $1.05 billion, which includes $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes issued pursuant to an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, which the initial purchasers exercised in full on February 18, 2021 and which additional purchase was also completed today.

As reported by U.Today, the company initially announced its $690 million offering on Feb. 16 before increasing it to $1.05 billion the following day.

Last December, MicroStrategy successfully raised $650 million in debt securities and invested it into Bitcoin within the same month.

The public company currently holds 71,079 BTC, worth $3.8 billion.