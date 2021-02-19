ENG
RU

MicroStrategy Already Raised $1.05 Billion to Put It Into Bitcoin

News
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 15:36
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy has successfully raised $1.05 billion to put even more cash into Bitcoin
MicroStrategy Already Raised $1.05 Billion to Put It Into Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Virginia-headquartered business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has already raised a staggering $1.05 billion from the sale of zero percent convertible notes:

The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $1.05 billion, which includes $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes issued pursuant to an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, which the initial purchasers exercised in full on February 18, 2021 and which additional purchase was also completed today.

As reported by U.Today, the company initially announced its $690 million offering on Feb. 16 before increasing it to $1.05 billion the following day.

Last December, MicroStrategy successfully raised $650 million in debt securities and invested it into Bitcoin within the same month. 

The public company currently holds 71,079 BTC, worth $3.8 billion.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Morgan Stanley's $150 Billion Unit Plans to Bet on Bitcoin
News
02/13/2021 - 15:45

Morgan Stanley's $150 Billion Unit Plans to Bet on Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
article image UK's First Gay Dad Gives Away $90 Million Bitcoin Fortune
News
02/15/2021 - 16:25

UK's First Gay Dad Gives Away $90 Million Bitcoin Fortune
Alex Dovbnya
article image I Got That One Wrong, Peter Schiff Says About Bitcoin and Gold, Here’s What He Means
News
02/16/2021 - 16:07

I Got That One Wrong, Peter Schiff Says About Bitcoin and Gold, Here’s What He Means

Yuri Molchan